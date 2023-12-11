Angela Deem has 90 Day Fiance fans wondering if Michael is finally in the US

Angela Deem has 90 Day Fiance fans up in arms about whether his husband, Michael llesanmi, has finally landed a golden ticket to the US, but will they be left disappointed?

People are sounding off on a recent post of the couple happily smiling for the camera and showing a bit of PDA.

However, Angela’s caption had her followers wondering if she had good news to share about Michael’s visa.

It’s certainly been a long and rocky road for the couple, and we’ve had a front seat to their breakups and makeups over the years.

Their long-distance romance has been playing out since we first met them in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and a lot has changed since then.

We recently witnessed some of their marital problems in the premiere season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, but with experts’ help, the two resolved some of their issues.

However, one issue that hasn’t been resolved after years of waiting, is Michael’s spousal visa, or has it?

Angela Deem reunites with Michael llesanmi in a PDA-filled video

The 90 Day Fiance couple is having plenty of fun these days, now that they’ve reunited after months apart.

Angela posted a clip on Instagram that showed her and Michael seemingly at the mall, and she was dripping in gold jewelry.

Angela smiled into the camera as Michael stood behind her, singing the song– You Should Let Me Love You, by Mario– playing in the background as he looked at his wife.

At one point, Michael kissed her cheek, and she smiled bigger and leaned closer to him for another kiss.

“IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW YOU KNOW,” Angela captioned the Instagram post,

90 Day Fiance fans are wondering if Michael llesanmi is in the US.

Angela and Michael’s reunion has fans excited about the Nigerian native’s possible arrival in the US, especially since his wife’s caption seemed to tease something we don’t know.

After sharing the PDA-filled video with her 816,000 Instagram followers, they took to the comments to ask about Michael’s location.

“Is he finally here?! 🙌🙌,” asked one commenter.

“Is he here?” reiterated someone else.

One person jokingly responded, “Plot twist, he’s been here for years 😂.”

An Instagram user excitedly exclaimed, “Oh wow he’s in the US??? Yayyyyy!!!”

Another added, “Looks like the US to me 👏.”

So, with all the speculation, is Michael really in America? Sorry to disappoint, but while Michael and Angela are together right now, they’re in his home country.

Monsters and Critics recently reported that Angela was in Nigeria with her beau, and she’s been posting many photos and videos to show that their marriage is still going strong.

As for what’s going on with Michael’s visa, your guess is as good as ours, but let’s hope there’s good news for Michael in the future because he certainly deserves it.

90 Day: The Last Resort is currently on hiatus.