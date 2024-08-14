Angela Deem gets flirty with Gino Palazzolo: ‘You’re still welcome to my house’

Look out, Jasmine Pineda, because Angela Deem is coming for your man.

Controversial 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem is shooting her shot with Jasmine’s believed-to-be estranged husband.

While Angela deals with the demise of her marriage to Michael Ilesanmi, she’s putting it out there that she wouldn’t mind if Gino paid her some attention.

During a recent TikTok live, Angela opened up about throwing shade at her Happily Ever After? castmates Jasmine Pineda and Kobe Blaise.

Angela’s video was captured and shared by @90sipsofrealitea on Instagram in a post captioned, “Just when you think Angela can’t go any lower…”

“I feel bad cuttin’ Kobe down. I feel bad about cuttin’ Jas out cuz that’s not my personality. But when you poke a bear so much, things happen,” Angela said during her live recording.

“I apologize for stooping as low as them,” she added.

Angela went on to claim that in eight years, she’s never “cut on” her fellow cast members, “even the worst ones,” because that’s not “her style.”

That’s when Angela made a pass at Gino.

Angela says Gino is ‘still welcome’ in her house

As she stroked her hair flirtatiously and made eyes at the camera, she said, “But, I will refrain and say this: Gino, you’re still welcome to my house. Just sayin’.”

During Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, Angela stirred the pot when she revealed some information to Jasmine.

Angela claimed that the same woman Michael was DMing was also trying to slide into Gino’s DMs.

And this isn’t the first time Angela has taken aim at Jasmine.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, she accused the Panamanian native of dating her soon-to-be ex-husband, Michael.

After Jasmine shared a selfie including herself and Michael at the Tell All mansion, Angela reshared the pic and insinuated they were a couple.

Angela included a voiceover in her post, teasing, “One day, I will tell you my story.”

Jasmine isn’t exactly fond of Angela

Last month, Jasmine admitted that she is “scared” of Angela.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Jasmine admitted she was scared to talk to Michael at the Tell All because Angela was around.

“I was generally scared of Angela, okay? That is my confession,” Jasmine shared.

Jasmine called Angela a “kind of a jealous person” who followed Michael and watched his every move.

Angela and Michael’s marital woes

While Angela continues to trash Michael on social media and stir up gossip, she has since filed for an annulment, as Monsters and Critics also reported.

Angela claims that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marrying him as a way to attain a visa to enter the United States.

Michael has since asked his fans and followers for financial help on GoFundMe, claiming he needs to raise $50,000 for “unexpected legal expenses” related to Angela’s filing.

In less than 24 hours, Michael has already received $11,740 in donations and an outpouring of supportive comments on the site.

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 18, at 8/7c on TLC.