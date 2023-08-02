Angela Deem flashes the crowd during reality TV lip sync battle — See the video

Meemaws gone wild! 90 Day Fiance personality Angela Deem proved that there’s no shame in her game during a recent reality TV appearance.

Angela was in New York City on August 1 to participate in the Reality Lip Sync: Battle of the Shows at the swanky nightspot Slate NY.

The 57-year-old TLC star was on hand to compete against reality stars from other shows, such as Big Brother, Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind, The Challenge, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and The Bachelor.

As usual, Angela didn’t back down from an opportunity to be in the spotlight, and she definitely put on a show.

Some of Angela’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates and friends, including Paola Mayfield and Molly Hopkins, shared footage of the event in their Instagram Stories, as seen in the post below.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For her performance, Angela lipsynced to Tina Turner‘s iconic song Proud Mary. The platinum blonde wore a plunging minidress and heels as she took the stage.

At one point during her performance, Angela pulled a move that 90 Day Fiance viewers have (unfortunately) seen before: she flashed her boobs to an unsuspecting crowd.

Angela Deem rips open her dress to flash her chest on stage during a lipsyncing performance

In the third slide of the Instagram post above, Angela stood before two of the judges, RHONY star Jill Zarin and NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick.

Chris joked to the crowd that the real winner of the contest was nipple tape. Angela took that as a cue to show the audience that she was wearing some nipple tape of her own as she ripped open the front of her dress to expose her chest, getting quite a rise out of the spectators.

Surprisingly, Angela’s performance and risque antics earned her all 10s from the panel of judges.

90 Day Fiance viewers are disgusted by Angela baring her chest on stage

90 Day Fiance viewers who watched Angela’s tawdry performance on Instagram headed to the comments, where most of them expressed their repugnance.

“She is unbelievably cray cray and it’s very sad that she hasn’t made herself better,” wrote one of Angela’s critics, adding, “I don’t respect her anymore. She really needs help 😢.”

Angela came under fire for her lip-syncing performance. Pic credit: @kimmy_robinson_66/Instagram

Another displeased viewer let a nauseated-face emoji do the talking for them, while another commented, “Gross.”

“Like the Pillsbury Doughboy dancing with rolls everywhere,” commented another Instagram user. “She needs a good bath and some clothes that fit!”

Using a gif to express their distaste, another critic found Angela’s performance to be “horrible.”

Angela has a habit of flashing the cameras

As mentioned, this wasn’t Angela’s first time flashing her bosom on camera. During the Season 6 Tell All for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Angela went on an angry tirade and flashed her bare breasts as she approached TLC’s cameras.

“Suck on these brand new f**king titties,” Angela screamed at the cameras while pulling down the front of her dress.

As if seeing Angela’s bare breasts wasn’t enough for 90 Day Fiance fans, she then exposed her bare crotch on camera. During a segment of 90 Day Bares All, Angela must have mistaken the title of the spinoff show to mean that she was literally supposed to bare all.

While speaking with host Shaun Robinson, Angela hiked up her dress to reveal the sagging skin on her upper thighs and revealed her uncovered nether regions in the process.

Whether or not Angela will unveil any more private parts on camera remains to be seen but with an upcoming appearance on 90 Day: The Last Resort, there are surely plenty more opportunities.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.