Angela Deem and Michael still going strong as they spend time together in Nigeria

No one thought that Angela Deem and Michael llesanmi’s long-distance romance would stand the test of time, but they’ve proven the naysayers wrong.

We recently snapped a photo of the couple having fun with their online followers, which can only mean one thing.

Angela is back in Nigeria where Michael currently resides, as she jetted out of the U.S. to spend time with her beau.

That’s the way it has been since we first met the TLC stars in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days when their love story played out onscreen.

The pair’s 20-plus year age difference, coupled with Angela’s explosive temper, garnered backlash from viewers who urged Michael to leave her.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite a few breakups and makeups, Angela and Michael tied the knot in 2020, and have become staples on the franchise — appearing in Season 3 and Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and several seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Most recently, they tried to work out their marital issues on 90 Day: The Last Resort with the help of professionals.

Ultimately, they opted to stay married, and the two are doing their best to make things work by spending some well-needed time together.

Angela Deem is having fun in Nigeria with her husband Michael llesanmi

Michael’s visa has still not been approved despite being married to Angela for over three years, which means their marriage is still long-distance.

Michael is unable to visit the U.S., so Angela is the one who has to fly back and forth to see him in Nigeria.

She recently made the long trip to her husband’s home country, and we just spotted the duo online having a bit of fun on TikTok Live.

The pair appeared to be at Michael’s home as both were casually dressed. The Nigerian native rocked a tank top and shorts while Angela was makeup-free with her hair pulled back and rocking a pair of glasses.

Angela Deem and Michael llesanmi. Pic credit: @angeladeem1.27/TikTok

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem says love is ‘not easy’

Angela and Michael are making the most of their time together since the 57-year-old will soon have to return to the U.S. and bid goodbye to her husband.

At the moment we don’t know the status of Michael’s spousal visa or if he’ll get the approval to move to America with Angela.

Nonetheless, the couple is not letting that spoil their fun, and they’ve been having a lot of that in Nigeria and taking lots of snaps along the way.

They looked very happy in a new set of photos recently posted by Angela.

Angela Deem and Michael llesanmi photos. Pic credit: @angeladeem1.27/TikTok

“LOVE NOT EASY BUT SOMETIMES WORTH IT #QUEENOFME #KINGOKOMI,” she captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.