Angela Deem admitted that she has no intention of having a baby with Michael Ilesanmi

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Angela stated that she is done trying to have a baby with Michael.

She agreed to go to a fertility clinic herself, not only to appease Michael, but also to get the answers she is hoping will Michael’s baby dreams down. Angela asked her daughter Skyla if she would go with her.

Angela also said to Skyla, “I want to go to this clinic to find out what all the reasons this won’t work so I can finally shut Michael’s mouth up about this and it can be over about the babies.”

Angela also went on to make the argument that she has done everything within her means to have a baby with Michael, but she is tired of the topic and feels like all possibilities have been exhausted.

Angela Deem said some other damning things about her intentions not to have a baby with Michael Ilesanmi

During a private interview after speaking with Skyla, Angela spoke more on the topic of Michael and babies.

She said, “You know, I told Michael at the beginning I would do anything possible to try and have a baby, and I feel like I’ve done that. But the odds are so much against us and I am just over the baby thing.”

Angela continued, “But I am a woman of my word, and I am going to do this last round to show Michael I’ll do whatever it takes; but if I cannot and he cannot get a baby, and can’t find a blood-related egg, then I’m out. There’s nothing else he can do to change my mind.”

Based on Angela’s vocal opinions on the topic of having a baby with Michael, it looks like she is done talking about it and does not want to make it happen for him if it won’t work on her terms.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have been having the baby talk for years

The idea of Michael and Angela having a baby together has been a recurring theme in their storyline over the years and nothing has come of it.

The most plausible route they discussed was using Skyla’s egg and having Angela tote the baby, but Skyla has refused adamantly.

If Michael and Angela are truly unable to have a child together, it could be the final deal-breaker for Michael after their relationship has survived so much already.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.