Anfisa Nava teases on TikTok with a sexy transformation, Fernanda Flores follows suit with sexy bikini version

Anfisa Nava is in quarantine, and she’s using her time like so many others – working out and doing TikTok videos.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a sexy video on the relatively new social media network last week where she decided to get sexy.

She stripped down for the Wipe It Down challenge, where a person is cleaning a mirror in a simple outfit, only to see themselves all glammed up in the mirror.

And as it turns out, Anfisa wasn’t the only one who got creative on TikTok.

Anfisa Nava and Fernanda Flores get sexy on Tik Tok

In Anfisa’s video, she’s wearing yoga pants, a chopped top, and glasses. She’s also sporting her hair wrapped up in two buns.

As she’s wiping down the mirror, she shows up in a teal dress. She’s all dolled up and looks ready to head out for some drinks with girlfriends.

Shortly after, Fernanda Flores from the 90 Day Fiance franchise decided to follow suit.

On her TikTok, she filmed herself wiping down the mirror in a loosely-fitted button-down shirt with her hair in a messy bun. As she’s wiping down the mirror, she shows up in a red bikini and a summer hat.

Interestingly, both women are no longer with the men who brought them to the United States on 90 Day Fiance.

Fernanda and Jonathan Rivera’s divorce was finalized earlier this year. It took about a year from the time they decided to separate.

As for Anfisa, she’s still legally married to Jorge Nava. The two were married before he went to prison, but Anfisa decided to leave him about two months after he began his prison sentence.

Anfisa Nava’s ex was just released from prison

Jorge is now a free man. He was released from prison earlier in May 2020 after being sentenced to 22 months. He started his incarceration in September 2018.

While Jorge has no plans on reuniting with Anfisa, he did reveal on his personal Instagram that he’s heading back to California where she’s currently living.

However, that’s where he is from, and his family is also located there. He’s determined to get back to work and start over.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Anfisa has moved on from Jorge. She’s currently dating a man named Leo Assaf. Since she’s no longer in the spotlight on 90 Day Fiance, fans don’t know all the details about their relationship.

Only time will tell whether Anfisa and Jorge will return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise, as Colt and Larissa are in this upcoming season, despite not being together.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.