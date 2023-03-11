90 Day Fiance Season 4 alum Anfisa Nava looked incredible as she showed off the results of her recent cosmetic procedure.

The Russian-born beauty recently paid a visit to N A K E Dᴹᴰ Med Spa in Newport Beach, California, to indulge in some self-care.

Anfisa took to her Instagram Story to kick off the weekend, sharing her new plumper pout and announcing a giveaway for her followers.

The former TLC star looked radiant, clad in a plunging bodysuit. Anfisa wore her long, shiny tresses down in a center part and accessorized with a dainty gold chain.

Anfisa looked gorgeous in the video, and other than her shiny and plumper pout, she looked to be makeup-free as she recorded the rainy-day Story.

“Hey, guys, I just got my lips done at the N A K E Dᴹᴰ Med Spa in Newport Beach, and we’re doing a giveaway for my followers,” Anfisa told her fans and followers as she recorded from her car.

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava shows off her new plumper pout with a giveaway announcement

Anfisa prompted her fans to check out the next slide for the rules of the giveaway. In order to win one syringe of lip filler, Anfisa’s followers were instructed to follow several steps.

Interested clients need to follow both Anifsa and @nakedmd_ on Instagram, then comment on one of their Reels using any emoji of their choice.

As Anfisa announced, “the winner will be chosen randomly and announced in 48 hours on my stories.” Per @nakedmd_, the retail value of the lip syringe is $499, so it’s quite a generous giveaway.

In addition to lip filler, the spa also offers Botox injections, laser hair removal, facials, dermaplaning, microneedling, hair restoration services, and many others.

On their website, they boast, “We’re in the business of state of the art lavish experiences. We believe that no one should choose between price and quality, experience or results.”

Anfisa is transparent about her cosmetic procedures

Anfisa’s announcement comes on the heels of a recent clap back regarding plastic surgery. When a critic accused her of having work done to her nose, eyelids, cheeks, and lips, Anfisa cleared the air.

She admitted to having a previous rhinoplasty but shot down rumors that she’s altered her eyes or cheeks.

“I’m very open with what I had done so you don’t need to speculate,” she told her critic.

Anfisa is a Bombshell Sportswear ambassador who leads an active lifestyle

In addition to partnering with N A K E Dᴹᴰ Med Spa, Anfisa is also an ambassador for Bombshell Sportswear. As a certified personal trainer, Anfisa knows a thing or two about keeping her body in tip-top shape.

Anfisa’s shapely physique makes her the perfect model for Bombshell Sportswear, which offers a wide variety of women’s activewear.

The TLC alum can often be found in the gym, honing her toned frame. Among her go-to workouts are seated rows, assisted chin-ups, low rows, and lat pulldowns to keep her back sculpted.

To keep her derriere in top form, Anfisa utilizes the glute kickback machine and works out her hamstrings on the leg press.

You can find more fitness and workout gear inspiration on Anfisa’s Instagram, @anfisanava_, where she has amassed 802,000 followers.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.