Anfisa Nava meets up with another 90 Day Fiance star for drinks and shopping: ‘Double trouble’

90 Day Fiance worlds collided over the weekend when Anfisa Nava hung out with another star from the TLC franchise.

Anfisa, who originally hails from Russia, enjoyed some retail therapy and drinks alongside another Eastern European native while visiting Los Angeles, California.

90 Day Fiance Season 8 star Yara Zaya was also in town with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and took some time out of her weekend to meet up with Anfisa.

It was the ladies’ first time meeting in person, and they stopped to snap a few selfies along the way.

Anfisa uploaded one of the pics to her Instagram Story, as she and Yara posed inside a high-end clothing store.

Anfisa sported a long gray dress and tennis shoes, while Yara opted for a blue top and jeans paired with white tennis shoes.

Anfisa Nava was ‘sooooo’ happy to meet Yara Zaya for the first time

Yara snapped the photo as both ladies smiled. In the caption, Anfisa wrote, “Sooooo happy to finally meet you 😍.”

Yara also shared the pic to her Instagram Story, tagging Anfisa’s Instagram handle in her version.

After shopping, the ladies enjoyed champagne together as they clinked their glasses in an Instagram Boomerang.

“Double trouble 💸,” read the accompanying caption.

Yara posted some more photos from her and Jovi’s time in L.A. over the weekend on her Instagram feed.

The TLC star gave her followers a close-up look at her outfit, including a cut-out baby blue top and patterned jeans, as she walked Rodeo Drive.

In another photo, Yara and Jovi posed for a couple’s pic at dinner ahead of this weekend’s People’s Choice Awards.

“Fun day in LA❤️,” Yara wrote in her caption, also tagging Anfisa’s Instagram handle.

90 Day Fiance fans were ecstatic to see Yara and Anfisa together

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers headed to the comments, where they were thrilled to see Yara and Anfisa hanging out together.

Others gushed over their “favvvvs,” Yara and Anfisa, letting the two “queens” know how great they looked in the pics.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Anfisa during Season 4 of the flagship series, and her presence on the show left an indelible impression.

Anfisa was chastised for the way she treated her now ex-husband, Jorge Nava — who could forget her infamous “Bring me red bag” tantrum?! — and she was branded one of 90 Day Fiance’s biggest villains.

Would Anfisa return to 90 Day Fiance?

Despite the reputation she earned on 90 Day Fiance and the negative experience she had during filming, perhaps Anfisa would make a return to the franchise if it meant a spinoff with Yara.

When another one of Yara’s Instagram followers commented they would like to see an “Anfisa and Yara 90 Day spin off,” Anfisa responded, “That would be so fun 😂😂.”

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Although Anfisa joked about the proposition, from what she’s said in the past, she won’t be returning to 90 Day Fiance or any spinoffs any time soon, if at all.

When asked in 2022 about a possible return to the franchise, Anfisa told her Instagram followers, “I know my worth and I wasn’t treated well or getting what I deserve. I don’t agree to be a clown for pennies on a dollar while the network makes millions.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.