Anfisa Nava gets cheeky in skintight spandex to share gym gains

Anfisa Nava is training for a bodybuilding competition, and the 90 Day Fiance alum is showing off her newly acquired curves.

The Russian native is focused on fitness as she prepares to hit the national stage later this summer.

Anfisa, 27, shared a gym selfie in her Instagram Story this week, accentuating her toned physique and proving that she’s been hitting it hard at the gym.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 4 alum posed for a bathroom mirror selfie, clad in a purple shorts bodysuit with back crossover straps.

Anfisa’s face was hidden by her phone in the image, but her figure took center stage.

Anfisa showed off her trim waistline and curvy posterior as she arched her back and popped one leg for the shot. She wore her brunette hair in a low bun with a center part and wore earbuds and a fitness watch before starting her workout.

The image was set to the song La Bebe by Peso Pluma and Yng Lvcas, and Anfisa captioned it, “and round ✌🏻”

Anfisa rocked a purple bodysuit as she snapped a gym bathroom selfie. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Anfisa also tagged her trainer, Paul Revelia, and TeamProPhysique, a fitness-coaching brand that helps athletes train for upcoming events.

Anfisa’s bodysuit is the Form Bodysuit Shorts set from Bombshell Sportswear in the color Violet. It’s also available in Magenta, Sunset Red, and Charcoal, is available in sizes XS through XL, and retails for $98 on BombshellSportswear.com.

Anfisa shares her bodybuilding prep diet plan

Prepping for a bodybuilding competition is no joke — it takes extreme dedication and hard work. In addition to her weight-lifting and cardio at the gym, Anfisa also has to watch everything she eats.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Anfisa answered a curious follower who asked whether she has any cheat days.

Anfisa told her followers, “No. I do flexible dieting (macronutrient breakdown determined by my coach) so if I really crave something I can make it fit my macros.”

Anfisa shared her diet plan with her fans. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Luckily for Anfisa, she added that she’s “very focused” and doesn’t really have many cravings. Along with her answer, Anfisa shared a photo of a juicer with celery and lemon nearby.

Anfisa is ready to hit the stage again after a four-year hiatus

Earlier this month, Anfisa shared a post on her Instagram feed, explaining that she’s been waiting to get back into bodybuilding shows after the coronavirus pandemic put a wrench in the works.

Anfisa posed in the same purple bodysuit in the Reel, showing off her fit physique from her gym’s locker room.

“Current situation: entering week 9 of my 2023 competition prep 🙈,” she wrote in the caption.

Anfisa continued, “If you’ve been following me for a while you know that I competed in summer 2019 and was going to take a year off before trying to hit the national stage.”

“However, covid changed my plans quite a bit and I lost interest in competing for a while,” she added. “But this year, coach @paulrevelia and I decided to finally take care of this unfinished business 💪🏻 @teamprophysique ❤️🖤❤️🖤”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.