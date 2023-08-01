Anfisa Nava flaunts ‘alter ego’ as she works the stage to win grand prize in bodybuilding competition

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava has dedicated her time recently to sculpting a shredded physique, and it shows.

The Russian native has been gearing up for her latest bodybuilding competition, and her efforts proved to be worthwhile because she walked away with the grand prize.

Anfisa uploaded footage of herself on Instagram as she took the stage at the Muscle Contest Challenge Los Angeles Championships.

In the Instagram Reel, Anfisa donned a skimpy purple bikini with plenty of shimmer that highlighted her toned-up and slimmed-down frame.

The 27-year-old fitness fanatic added a pair of see-through heels to accentuate her legs as she strutted her stuff for the judges.

As is typical with bodybuilding competitions, Anfisa sported an extra-dark self-tanner to show off her prominent muscles and look as defined as possible. Her hair was worn down, her makeup was flawless, and she added a pair of sparkly dangle earrings to spice up her stage presence.

Anfisa put on her best smile as she approached the edge of the stage, striking several poses to impress the judges with her form.

In the caption of her video, Anfisa wrote, “My alter ego 💃🏻 What should we name her? 🤣 Coach @paulrevelia @teamprophysique ❤️🖤 Jewelry by @glamcompjewelry 💎.”

Anfisa’s share accrued more than 26,000 likes, and hundreds more of her fans headed to the comments to play along with her request to name her “alter ego.”

Anfisa Nava’s fans have fun naming her ‘alter ego’

“AnFierca” was one fan’s suggestion who thought it was fitting since Anfisa “is FIERCE!”

Another Instagram user suggested, “Let’s go with AnFiyaaa 🔥🔥🔥🔥 way to go girl!!!”

Anfisa’s followers played along and suggested her alter ego names. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

“Tormenta Rusa (Russian Storm)” was another suggestion from one of Anfisa’s fans, and one follower posted another play on Anfisa’s name with their name, “Anfiesty.”

Some of Anfisa’s fans and followers had some fun with her caption proposition. Her trainer, Paul Revelia, felt that “Stage-zilla” was a good name for her alter ego, while one poked fun at Anfisa’s iconic red makeup bag scene during her time on 90 Day Fiance alongside her ex-husband, Jorge Nava.

“Red Bag #iykyk,” the comment read.

As mentioned, Anfisa took the top spot in her bodybuilding competition in the Bikini Open E division, meaning the contestants must be “Over 5’4″ and up to and including 5’5” in height.

The 90 Day Fiance alum is already prepping for her next bodybuilding competition

As a certified personal trainer and fitness enthusiast, Anfisa has taken her interest in the sport of bodybuilding to the next level. In fact, she’s already preparing for her next show.

Anfisa works alongside a trainer to keep her in tip-top shape as she closes in on the next competition date and watches what she eats very closely.

The former reality TV star has been chowing down on healthy options, such as rice cakes, salads, ground chicken breast, shrimp, almond milk, salmon, and plenty of fresh vegetables to help maintain her fit and chiseled body for her next big appearance on the stage.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.