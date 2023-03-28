Anfisa Nava defends her business degree after troll mocks her

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava found herself on the defensive after a troll mocked her educational accomplishments.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Anfisa graduated from college and did so without accruing any debt.

The Class of 2022 graduate attended community college before transferring to UC Irvine, attaining a business degree.

In a recent TikTok, Anfisa addressed a critic who insulted her hard work.

Anfisa appeared on a couch in the video, as a screenshot of a comment from the troll appeared above her head.

The comment read, “business school lmao, shorty successfully colored in the lines.”

“Since my graduation video has been getting more attention lately, I want to address this comment and other comments like that,” Anfisa told her followers as she pointed to the derogatory comment above her.

In the next clip, Anfisa shared a screenshot of her 2021 Fall Quarter schedule, listing her classes and her grades for each. Anfisa earned an impressive 3.975 GPA, scoring no lower than an A- in her classes, noting her emphasis was in Finance.

“I would not say that Corporate and Partnership Tax or Individual Taxation were as easy as coloring in the lines,” Anfisa said, rebutting the rude comment.

Anfisa continued to share more of her classes, showing that she made the Dean’s Honors List. The Russian beauty continued to toot her own horn, noting that she didn’t attend just any old business school but “one of the top schools in the United States.”

“Oh, and did I forget to mention that I moved to the United States when I was 20 years old, and English is not my native language?” Anfisa continued.

“So, for someone from a different country, graduating from one of the top public schools in the United States is a pretty big deal,” she concluded her TikTok.

Anfisa captioned the video, which received more than 14,000 likes, “lets celebrate each other’s achievements no [matter] how big or small they may seem to you 🥳.”

Anfisa has found much success since immigrating to the U.S. from Russia

In addition to her college degree, Anfisa also earned herself a certificate as a certified personal trainer. After passing the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM)’s exam in 2019, Anfisa was able to begin her career in the fitness field.

Anfisa has used her fitness knowledge and incredible physique to become a Bombshell Sportswear athlete and ambassador. The 27-year-old stunner often models the brand‘s workout gear on Instagram, where she has amassed 802,000 followers on her personal account.

Anfisa has accumulated 17,100 followers on her alternate IG, @allaboutanfisa, in addition to 424,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, @therealanfisa, another 17,200 on Twitter, and 279,400 on TikTok.

It’s safe to say that Anfisa has made the most of her time in the States, and American life is treating her well.

