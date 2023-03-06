Andy Cohen warns Vanderpump Rules Season 10 episodes are ‘shocking’ amid Tom Sandoval and Raquel Lewiss drama

The face of Bravo, Andy Cohen, has a warning for Vanderpump Rules fans as Season 10 plays out after the Raquel Lewiss and Tom Sandoval cheating scandal broke.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 has just kicked off with less than a handful of episodes having hit Bravo airwaves.

However, the drama going down off-screen has been far juicer than what’s going down on-screen.

News broke over the weekend that Tom cheated on his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with her friend and their costar Raquel.

The affair has Vanderpump Rules cast members weighing in, as well as Below Deck alum Kate Chastain.

Now Andy has got in on the hot topic, too, using his Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live show to spill some tea.

Andy Cohen warns Vanderpump Rules Season 10 episodes are ‘shocking’

Earlier today, Andy didn’t get involved in the Vanderpump Rules drama in terms of speaking his mind regarding Tom and Raquel’s affair. Although his comments are coming, likely when Lisa Vanderpump appears on Watch What Happens Live alone on Wednesday, March 8.

What Andy did focus on was how the cheating scandal affects the show, including the unaired episodes left in Season 10. Andy

“It’s really shocking,” Andy expressed regarding what it was like to what the show now knowing what was going on between Tom and Raquel, while also teasing some things kind of make sense now.

The Bravo personality went on to dish about one particular moment between Raquel and Ariana, reminding fans the two were friends at the time of filming. It begins with the next episode too.

“Even Wednesday night’s episode, you’re not going to believe it. Watching it with this overlay…there’s a moment between Ariana and Raquel where you see where their friendship is, which is good, that you won’t believe,” he teased.

Andy talks reunion show and remainder of Season 10

The WWHL host spilled that about ten episodes remain in the current season of Vanderpump Rules. That means a good portion of the season has left to air, giving fans a whole new way of looking at the show thanks to Raquel and Tom.

Andy did confirm that a Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion show will happen. In fact, it’s currently in the works.

“Now, we’re shooting the reunion in about two weeks. This is a reunion that’s going to be…I’m girding my loins,” Andy said.

There’s no question that Andy Cohen will be dishing more dirt on the cheating scandal plaguing Vanderpmp rules right now. Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval are under fire, and Andy will certainly have his opinion on it, especially on his radio show and Watch What Happens Live.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.