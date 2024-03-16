Andy Cohen teases Vanderpump Rules reunion filming, says rest of Season 11 ‘takes off’

Andy Cohen dropped a few bombshells on his way to filming the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion show.

It’s reunion time again as Vanderpump Rules Season 11 hits the halfway point.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, plenty of must-see moments are coming up this season.

Andy further confirmed that during a recent Instagram video that also revealed the Vanderpump Rules reunion is filming today.

After landing in Los Angeles to prep for the big day, Andy took a moment to hype up the rest of Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

To be clear, Andy isn’t an executive producer on the show and had no idea what would happen before he binged the final seven episodes.

Andy Cohen teases Vanderpump Rules Season 11 ‘takes off’

In the video, Andy was so giddy that he almost seemed at a loss for words, trying to express how the final episodes made him feel.

“I can’t believe how good it was,” he spilled, reminding people it’s not his show.

Andy expressed that he simply watched the remainder of the season as a viewer, just like you and me. Then he went back to gushing over Vanderpump Rules.

“It is so good. It takes off in a significant way, and kudos to the brilliant team,” Andy shared. “And what a finale. And what a reunion it will be.”

The reunion this year will be quite different than last, which was filmed just weeks after Scandoval broke.

One person preparing to do things differently this time is Lala Kent, and one reason for that is her pregnancy.

Lala Kent reveals Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion strategy

Speaking with The Daily Dish after she announced her pregnancy, Lala opened up about filming the reunion and her strategy for it this time around.

Lala definitely has some things to get off her chest. She wouldn’t be Lala if she didn’t.

However, don’t expect her to yell, scream, and lose her cool like she did during the Vandeprump Rules Season 10 reunion.

“I’m gonna walk in, and I’m gonna be myself, and as we talk, I’m gonna speak my mind, you know? I think this reunion’s going to be very, very different because I do have a little babe that I’m going to have in my belly, and I just wanna try to stay as composed as I can because I don’t wanna bring any toxicity to the womb,” she shared with the outlet.

Taking to her Instagram Stories ahead of the reunion this morning, Lala let her followers in on her prep for the event. She reiterated how it would be different for her because of her pregnancy.

Unlike some of her other cast members, Lala admitted she doesn’t mind reunion day. In fact, she actually quite enjoys it.

Along with the Vanderpump Rules reunion filming, the spin-off show The Valley debuts next week. It has already made headlines thanks to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s split.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Valley premieres on Tuesday, March 19, at 9/8c on Bravo.