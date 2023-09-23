Andy Cohen takes dig at Tom Sandoval during American Horror Story cameo

Andy Cohen seemingly made the most of his recent cameo on the current season of American Horror Story (AHS) by poking fun at disgraced Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval.

As Pump Rules viewers recall, the last season of the hit Bravo series included the bombshell exposure of a months-long affair that occurred between Sandoval and his co-star, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. The pair engaged in the scandalous relationship, aptly dubbed “Scandoval,” while Sandoval was still with his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Ariana Maddix.

Needless to say, the affair ended Sandoval’s relationship and drastically altered his friendships within the Pump Rules cast.

Although Sandoval and Leviss have since ended their tryst, the former bartender has yet to shake the reputation brought on by the affair.

Further proof that the Scandoval situation hasn’t been put to rest comes as Cohen appeared in a recent episode of American Horror Story: Delicate, the twelfth season in the franchise, in which he mentioned the near-disgraced reality star by name.

Cohen jokes that no one would miss Sandoval in recent American Horror Story: Delicate cameo

The scene in question features Cohen portraying himself. While filming an episode of his real-life show Watch What Happens Live, Cohen sits down with Emma Roberts in the role of actress Anna Alcott.

Anna sat for a solo interview with Cohen to discuss her latest role in a new movie called The Aueteur.

While discussing the film project, Cohen notes that Alcott’s role is one many would “kill” for.

When Alcott responds in jest explaining she did, indeed, kill someone for the role, she hinted it would be someone “no one will miss.”

Not missing a beat, Cohen chimed in, sharing, “I know, Tom Sandoval.” Roberts’ character responds that while she didn’t kill Sandoval, she “f**ked Tom Sandoval to get on this show.”

Although Cohen hasn’t commented directly about his cameo comment, it’s clear Sandoval isn’t quite out of the drama just yet.

Sandoval and Leviss’ drama continues as she blocks him on social media

The AHS joke likely landed with many Pump Rules viewers who changed their opinions on the OG once the news of his affair hit the internet.

And while Cohen’s jab was filmed for a scripted series, Sandoval is still facing the very real-life consequences of his actions.

Since the outing of their affair, Sandoval and Leviss have ceased communication.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the bad blood between the former lovers came to a head after Leviss blocked Sandoval on social media. She shared a screenshot after blocking her former flame, which prompted him to respond and call the former beauty queen “thirsty and immature.”

Cohen’s joke may have been a relevant and cheeky jab at Sandoval, but it likely won’t be the end of the Pump Rules spat.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus. American Horror Story: Delicate airs Wednesdays at 9/10c on FX.