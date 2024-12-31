Andy Cohen shares ‘annoying’ thing about hosting CNN’s NYE Live with pal Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen and his pal Anderson Cooper are gearing up for their co-hosting gig for CNN’s Live New Year’s Eve special.

The Bravo head honcho and the political commentator have been doing the show together for the past seven years, and viewers love their dynamic.

Andy recently dished about their co-hosting duties, admitting he has a major pet peeve about doing the event with his friend.

Meanwhile, Anderson also confessed that he’s annoyed with having to clean up Andy’s mess, hinting at his long-time friend’s infamous NYE rant from 2022.

The pair will be wrapping up 2024 with their usual antics, and we’re excited to see what they have in store.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

If you want to find out where to watch the NYE festivities and all the special guests and performers expected throughout the night, keep reading.

Andy Cohen reveals annoying part of hosting NYE Special with Anderson Cooper

Andy spoke with PEOPLE about his NYE gig and shared the most annoying part of hosting the show with his friend.

“Well, [it’s] that I have to be the straight guy,” confessed Andy. “Literally, he’s in a puddle of giggles for the last 90 minutes of the broadcast, and I’m the one that’s hitting all the commercial breaks.”

The Watch What Happens Live host continued, “I kind of turn into Mr. CNN for the last 90 minutes, and he turns into Mr. Bravo. It’s a very funny role reversal.”

Meanwhile, Andy certainly isn’t perfect, as Anderson shared during his recent appearance on WWHL.

A caller asked the CNN host to share “the most annoying” thing about working with Andy on New Year’s Eve, and he hinted at the Ryan Secrest drama.

“Just who he’s going to insult and what the cleanup on aisle 3 is going to be in the morning,” Anderson responded.

NYE Live guests, performances, and how to watch the live show

The New Year’s Eve special will broadcast live from Times Square on December 31, starting at 8/7c.

The event will stream live on MAX and also on CNN and CNN-connected mobile apps for Pay TV subscribers.

The show will feature special appearances and musical performances throughout the night, including Sting, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, Patti Labelle, Diplo, and more.

Comedians Adam Devine, Ziwe, Whitney Cummings, Amy Sedaris, and Sasheer Zamata are also on the lineup.

Other scheduled appearances include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Roy Wood Jr., Amber Ruffin, Michael Ian Black, Lil Jon, and Mickey Guyton.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen airs Tuesday, December 31, at 8/7c on CNN and MAX.