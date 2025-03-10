Andy Cohen responds to Tamra Judge quitting RHOC, has message for fans

The Real Housewives ladies always keep executive producer Andy Cohen on his toes.

Tamra Judge is the latest to make waves for Andy amid The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19 filming drama.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Tamra shared an Instagram Story alluding to her quitting the show as the cast films in New Orleans.

Tamra later confirmed that she quit RHOC and is sticking to her guns, for now at least.

Whenever something juicy breaks in the Real Housewives world, Andy gets asked about it.

Today, on his Radio Andy Show, Tamra’s quitting the show was brought up immediately.

Andy Cohen responds to Tamra Judge quitting RHOC and has a message for fans

During Radio Andy, the Watch What Happens Live host was asked by a fan about Tamra quitting. It should surprise no one that Andy can’t really address the topic right now.

“I got the report of what happened last night, and all I will say is this. I can’t comment on what’s going on, you know, while we’re filming shows,” he shared.

Honestly, no one should be surprised at his response. Andy has to keep quiet until all the juicy drama hits Bravo waives. Then, we know he will speak out on the subject.

Along with his response, Andy did have a message for fans about Tamra and what she’s currently dealing with.

“I guess the only thing that, the thing that is at the top of my mind is that one of her [Tamra’s] best friends, if not her best friend, is going through an incredibly intense health crisis. So maybe keep that in mind. Otherwise, I really don’t have anything to say on the subject,” Andy expressed.

The friend Andy spoke about is Tamra’s Two T’s in a Pod cohost Teddi Mellencamp.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp battles cancer

Teddi revealed last month that she had to undergo emergency brain surgery after several tumors were found.

After the surgery, Teddi shared that more tumors were removed than the doctors initially thought and that some were unable to be removed.

Last week, Teddi gave an update on her condition to explain more tumors were found in her lungs and shared the doctor’s treatment plan.

“The doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat them,” Teddi wrote in part of her lengthy Instagram caption.

Tamra has been by Teddi’s side through her ordeal, and we can’t imagine what she’s been going through.

Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange is in the middle of filming, but with Tamra Judge quitting, we are so ready to see it all play out. RHOC fans must wait until the fall before the show hits Bravo airwaves.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.