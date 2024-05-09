Andy Cohen picks 4 Housewives that epitomize the brand but critics say ‘this list is trash’

Andy Cohen is getting backlash from die-hard Bravo fans who felt he was way off when he revealed the four women who epitomize The Real Housewives brand.

The Bravo head honcho named Atlanta Housewife Porsha Williams, Orange County star Tamra Judge, RHOBH OG Kyle Richards, and most surprisingly, Brynn Whitfield from the newly revamped RHONY.

However, people called his top 4 list “trash” and threw names in the ring of the women they thought should have been mentioned instead of Porsha, Kyle Tamra, and Brynn.

Unsurprisingly, Atlanta OG NeNe Leakes was the most popular name mentioned by fans, as her dramatic scenes spawned countless one-liners, GIFS, memes, and viral sounds over the years.

However, given NeNe’s current relationship with Andy and the network, it’s also not surprising that he didn’t mention her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, other names thrown into the mix were Lisa Vanderpump, Kenya Moore, and Teresa Giudice.

Andy Cohen names four Housewives that epitomize the brand

Nothing was off limits for Andy Cohen during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, but there’s one particular comment that’s garnering chatter online.

When asked to name the Housewives who epitomize the show’s ideal, he gave an interesting response.

“Porsha [Williams] in Atlanta is a good example. She’s funny. She is open. She is someone that you root for,” reasoned Andy.

According to the Radio Andy host, Porsha has been vulnerable and is not afraid to show the ups and downs in her life, “So, she kind of has everything, and you go along for the ride with her.”

He added, “Brynn [Whitfield] on the New York Housewives could wind up being that too. Tamara [Judge] on O.C. Kyle Richards is another great example.”

Bravo fans call Andy’s list ‘trash’ while adding their opinions

Bravo fans are sounding off on Andy’s picks, and let’s just say they’re not impressed.

“This list is TRASH 🗑️ …it should have been Nene/Kenya, LVP, Carole or Luann or even Jenna,” said a commenter. “and I’ll take Heather from RHOC because she’s a REAL RICH HOUSEWIFE …Andy got it completely WRONG.”

“Allegedly- Porsha assaulted people slept with the stripper… and stole a whole husband and she optimize the show’s ordeal. So is that what the show epitomizes?” questioned someone else.

Pic credit: @thebravoshaderoom/Instagram

One Bravo fan exclaimed, “He know NeNe deserves to be mentioned…”

Another commenter said, “Wow, Andy messed up big time. Teresa went to prison on this show, Nene was #1….Why not mention Guerdy before Brynn (and I like Brynn).”

Which Housewives do you think best epitomize the brand? Sound off in the comments section below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.