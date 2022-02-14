Andy Cohen makes a surprising statement about Phaedra Parks and a possible return to RHOA

Andy Cohen dishes on RHOA alum Phaedra Parks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Bravo

Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen is clearly a fan of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks and he recently confessed that he would bring her back.

Fans of the show have been calling for the mom-of-two to make a return for years now — especially following the latest season, as viewers have grown fed up with the current state of the franchise.

The practicing lawyer had an unmatched talent for throwing shade at her castmates and for several years on the show, she did just that! Phaedra joined the franchise in Season 3 and kept viewers and her castmates on their toes with her witty comebacks.

Unfortunately, Phaedra spread a rumor about Kandi Burruss in Season 10 that cost her the coveted peach and she was fired. However, Andy Cohen might have just given people a glimmer of hope for her return.

Andy Cohen talks Phaedra Park’s possible return to RHOA

Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers have been begging for the network to bring back Phaedra Parks and executive producer Andy Cohen is not against that!

Don’t expect to see Phaedra back in Season 14 which is currently filming, but who knows, maybe the shade queen will pop up somewhere down the line–that is if Andy has his way.

Andy opened up about the Housewives during an “Ask Andy” edition of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen which was shared by Entertainment Tonight.

When asked which past Housewife he would bring back, the 53-year-old named Phaedra Parks as his top pick for a possible return.

“Love Phaedra,” commented Andy.

Andy Cohen reveals the Bravo Housewives that he misses the most

The Bravo executive continued to share more details about the Housewives during the WWHL segment.

Andy named The Real Housewives of Orange County OG Vicki Gunvalson as one of the franchise stars that he misses the most.

Vicki is one of the most prominent RHOC alums — having joined the franchise in Season 1. However, she was downgraded to a friend in Season 14 and did not return the following year.

Andy also named Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel as the other Housewife that he misses. Bethenny–much like Phaedra Parks– is another alum that viewers are constantly asking the network to bring back.

Speaking of Bethenny and Vicki, the WWHL host noted that these OGs know how to bring it!

“Usually if they’re not on, they’re not on for a reason,” said Andy.

During his chat, Andy also listed the Housewives that he would enjoy a vacation with and called his picks,” three of the quietest.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, Beverly Hills Housewife Kyle Richards, and Heather Gay from the Salt Lake City franchise made the cut at his ideal vacay partners.

Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.