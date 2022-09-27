Andy Cohen explains why RHOBH cameras didn’t film Kathy Hilton’s meltdown in Aspen

Andy Cohen reveals why Kathy Hilton’s breakdown wasn’t shown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have been asking the same question since they found out last week that Kathy Hilton’s alleged meltdown wasn’t filmed.

The question is: where were the Bravo cameras?

Andy Cohen took to social media to give fans an answer.

However, his response only raised more questions.

It all started when one fan inquired directly to Andy, “@Andy you got to ask production why they didn’t get any of this Kathy Hilton drama on camera.”

Andy simply replied, “Cameras were down for the night. No cameras allowed in the club.”

RHOBH fans have more questions for production

Once Andy answered, the floodgates opened on social media. Viewers recalled so many instances where the cameras were down, but the footage somehow still got captured.

One example was the Bolo incident during stripper-gate on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Anyone who has watched The Real Housewives franchise knows that most of the drama usually happens when all the ladies are thrown together on a cast trip.

One fan wrote, “Cameras down on the last night. Kinda weird.” The user had a picture of Lisa Barlow who had a hot mic incident on Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Cameras down on the last night. Kinda weird pic.twitter.com/G0GXNfJuI0 — Sutton's Roller ᓚᘏᗢ (@SuttonsRoller) September 23, 2022

Another fan wondered why Lisa didn’t record the drama with her phone.

The excuse of cameras being down for the night was plausible 15 yrs ago when everyone was on their BlackBerry. But considering these women are on their phones all the time, you expect us to believe that Rinna can send text after text after text, but doesn’t know how to use video? pic.twitter.com/sysL2S4MYu — Robin (@robin_sjoholm) September 24, 2022

RHOBH viewers questions Lisa Rinna’s story

While the ladies were in Aspen in a club, Kathy wanted to go home as she started getting upset. Lisa took her home to Kyle’s house and later reported she had a meltdown in the car.

Lisa said that once they got to the house, Kathy started jumping up and down on her glasses, pounding on walls, and making threats. She said Kathy threatened to take down the network and that she wanted to destroy Kyle and her family.

Lisa alleged she even had to lock herself in her bedroom at some point.

However, one The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan isn’t buying Lisa’s version of events.

One fan wrote, “Throwing a tantrum because you’re not famous or successful enough feels more like a Lisa Rinna move than a Kathy Hilton move. Not buying it.”

Throwing a tantrum because you're not famous or successful enough feels more like a Lisa Rinna move than a Kathy Hilton move. Not buying it. #RHOBH #RHOBHMeanGirls pic.twitter.com/0iA6khLFw2 — brit (@pithypop) September 22, 2022

The RHOBH fan pointed out that Lisa might be jealous of Kathy because she is a fan favorite and that she might want to put a wedge between Kyle and her sister as she did with Kim Richards in the past.

Kathy and Lisa have been dissing each other on social media.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.