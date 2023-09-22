Andy Cohen explains why Heidi Montag and Snooki will never be Housewives

Have you been holding your breath for Heidi Montag to make her big reality TV return on one of the Housewives franchises?

Well, say goodbye to your loved ones because it’s never going to happen.

Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen recently talked about the possibility of The Hills star joining the show — something her husband Spencer Pratt has been advocating for.

Andy shut that down real quick and explained why she wouldn’t be a good fit for the popular series.

The same goes for Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who has her eyes set on joining The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast.

However, much like Heidi, the 35-year-old MTV star has zero chance of being cast on the show.

Here’s why Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Heidi Montag will never be Bravo Housewives

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have been itching for a reality TV comeback, but it won’t be on Bravo — or at least not if Andy Cohen has anything to do with it.

No shade at the women, but Andy explained on a recent episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Andy Cohen Live, why he doesn’t think either of them would make ideal Housewives.

Spencer has been trying hard to get his wife cast on the show, but Andy is not budging.

“I feel like in the news, it comes up all the time where you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, Spencer said you hate him,'” said Andy.

“I have said that I thought it would be weird if they were on The Housewives because the same reason that I was saying that it would be weird if Snooki came on The Housewives,” explained Andy.

The dad of two reasoned that the MTV stars are “so identified, not only with another show but with another network.”

“It’s like, ‘But wait a minute, you are supposed to be on Jersey Shore.’ It just makes it weird, so that’s the reason,” said Andy.

Heidi Montag thinks she would be a good fit on RHOBH or RHOC

Meanwhile, Heidi’s husband, Spencer, is all for his wife joining the franchise, but he thinks there’s another reason why she’s being blacklisted.

He opened up to The Hollywood Reporter a few days ago as his wife expressed her desire to join either the Orange County franchise or The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I completely make sense to be on one of these shows,” said Heidi.

“I think the quote I’ve heard used before, and I think it’s a compliment, is ‘Heidi’s too polarizing for some of these shows,'” reasoned Spencer. “She’d upstage. I know that’s my love for her, but I truly think she’d upstage all these basic ladies.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.