Andy Cohen claps back at Jen Shah over RHOSLC Heather Gay’s black eye denial

Andy Cohen isn’t here for Jen Shah calling him or Bravo out in her attempt to deny giving her The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar Heather Gay a black eye.

The Season 4 finale of RHOSLC was one for the books, with bombshells dropping everywhere.

One of the biggest blows was Heather finally admitting who gave her a black eye during Season 3 of the Bravo show.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans know Heather had a massive black eye that literally went viral last year.

However, Heather wouldn’t admit what happened or who gave it to her until now.

Heather named Jen the person who gave her the black eye, something Jen denied, and Andy called her out on that denial.

Andy Cohen claps back at Jen Shah over RHOSLC star Heather Gay’s black eye denial

In true Andy fashion, he wasted no time defending himself and Bravo against Jen’s claims he was hurt she didn’t do a one-on-one interview with him before prison.

“Let me point out. I don’t want to be Captain Obvious here, but if we had footage, don’t you think we would have aired it?” Andy stated on his Radio Andy show.

“Don’t you think we wouldn’t have said, Heather said, ‘I don’t know how I got the black eye’ and then don’t you think we would have cut to the footage with a Chiron that said, ‘Four hours earlier?’ Pop.”

The Watch What Happens Live host made it crystal clear that if there was footage, it would have aired already. It was Andy’s attempt to call out Jen for blasting Bravo and saying there would be footage if she had punched Heather.

Jen also accused Andy of still being upset she didn’t do an interview with him before she went to prison. It all kind of alluded to this being some sort of payback to Jen from Andy and Bravo.

“I had forgotten about the one-on-one with Jen. She is right. I did want to do a one-on-one with her,” he declared. “I don’t care about it anymore. I am over it.”

Andy explained Jen had crazy demands, like a docu-series leading up to her going to prison that paid her a lot of money as she was still proclaiming her innocence.

What did Jen Shah say about Heather Gay’s black eye claims on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Taking to her Instagram Story, Jen put Bravo and Andy on blast to deny she had any involvement in Heather having a black eye.

“BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it. It’s clear the show can’t live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4,” she wrote.

Jen went on to blast Andy over his hurt feelings and bring up the black eye again.

“Andy is still butt hurt that I turned down his 1:1 interview. Why would you sit down with someone who ‘gave’ another cast member a black eye? Next story,” Jen ended her message.

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will wrap up with a three-part reunion. No doubt, this topic will be addressed further, with Heather Gay, Jen Shah, and Andy Cohen having more to say about it.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.