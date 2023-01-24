Andy Cohen and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi squashed their beef but she’s still not joining RHONJ cast — Here’s why

Andy Cohen and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi have officially squashed their beef – but the Jersey Shore star still isn’t likely to become a Real Housewife.

On Monday, Snooki appeared on the Bravo exec’s radio show to settle their alleged feud.

“You were just a little sarcastic, so I had to come back,” she told Andy.

In the past, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, firmly shut down rumors that Snooki might be cast in an upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Last year, he told the Jersey Shore star, 35, that he didn’t see her joining the franchise “at all ever.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The feud was finally put to rest this week when Andy admitted that his sarcastic comments had taken things “too far.” But the Real Housewives producer also stuck by his past statement that Snooki isn’t a good fit for the franchise – and revealed why.

Andy Cohen and Snooki have officially squashed their beef

On the Bravo host’s Andy Cohen Live SiriusXM radio show Monday, Snooki insisted that she was “not mad” about Andy’s past comments – but said his sarcastic tone had bothered her.

“I just didn’t like your little, ‘Nah, I’m good,'” she told him.

Andy admitted, “That’s where I take it too far.”

This seemed good enough for Snooki, who told Andy she loved him and that things between them were “fine.”

“Snooki and I are not in a war,” the Bravo host announced.

But Andy also stuck by the sentiment, saying he still doesn’t see the Jersey Shore star as a good fit for The Real Housewives.

The real reason Snooki won’t be cast on RHONJ

The Bravo exec explained that adding Snooki – who starred on the original Jersey Shore series for six seasons and has featured on the rebooted Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for another five – to the RHONJ lineup might feel a bit inconsistent.

“I view you as, like, one of the faces of MTV,” Andy told her, and “the face of Jersey Shore.”

“To me,” he continued, “it’s like putting Mickey Mouse in a Bugs Bunny cartoon. It’s too different.”

Although some Bravo fans will be disappointed not to see the reality star on an upcoming season of RHONJ, she herself has admitted in the past that she might not be cut out for the fast-paced, high-drama world of the Real Housewives.

“I don’t think I can hang,” the star told Page Six in 2021, adding, “I like to be in bed by eight.”

Us too, Snooki.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.