Andrew Spencer shirtless in swim trunks says it’s an ‘ad for love’

Bachelor Nation favorite Andrew Spencer shared a shirtless shot with his followers in what he called an “ad for love.”

The Bachelorette Season 17 contestant won the hearts of fans when he memorably left Katie Thurston with an “I’ll be waiting” note after he was eliminated in week 7.

Although he did not ultimately end up with his season’s leading lady, Spencer has not backed down from sharing updates on his continued search for love.

Spencer showed off his body in a new shirtless photo

This weekend, the professional football player took to his Instagram to share a shirtless photo with his fans and followers.

The “casual” snapshot showed Andrew Spencer posing outside while holding his phone and smiling with his eyes closed. Wearing only orange-colored shorts that displayed his thigh tattoo, he also rocked a simple chain necklace and showed off his new braided hairstyle.

“Can’t wait. Love you, bye,” Spencer wrote in the caption of the photo – to which some followers have made the connection to Jack Harlow’s sign-off from his interview with Emma Chamberlain at the Met Gala this year.

Other former Bachelor nation contestants and close friends of Spencer chimed in to give their thoughts on his solo shot, to which he justified the reason behind posting it.

Fellow Season 17 contestant Mikey Planeta commented, “Stop posting thirst traps from my backyard,” causing Spencer to reply, “lmao this isn’t a thirst trap it’s an ad for love.”

Fans speculate Andrew Spencer will be on Bachelor in Paradise

Many fans took to Spencer’s comment section to also bring up the idea of an appearance on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. The show will officially return for its eighth season this fall with its new host, Jesse Palmer.

“Can’t wait to see you on my tv screen on that beach,” user @adriannaacceptstherose wrote on Spencer’s photo.

“He’s headed to PARADISE,” another user wrote with a “suggestive” face emoji.

Another fan showed their excitement with the comment, “I so hope you are headed to PARADISE !!!!!”

Although the official cast list for the season has not yet been announced, it’s safe to say fans are looking forward to the idea of seeing Andrew Spencer on the beaches of paradise in his ongoing search for love.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.