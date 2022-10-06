Andrew Spencer reveals why he’s ‘fighting’ with YouTube after Bachelor in Paradise

Andrew Spencer’s Bachelor in Paradise journey remains emotional. Pic credit: ABC

Andrew Spencer teased having beef with YouTube in a recent post.

Andrew has returned to The Bachelor franchise as a cast member on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, and he’s had an emotional ride already.

Despite Andrew hitting it off with Teddi Wright early, the pair had something missing, according to Teddi.

Andrew and Teddi parted ways, and Andrew felt a bit lost on the island as Teddi was the main reason he came on the show.

Trailers suggest there are even more emotional moments in store for Andrew.

Andrew caught wind of a YouTube ad promoting this season of Bachelor in Paradise on his television. His tear-soaked face was used as the promotional image for the BIP ad.

Andrew shared the ad as he expressed dissatisfaction with his crying face being blasted on YouTube.

Andrew Spencer has fighting words for YouTube after Bachelor in Paradise ad

Andrew took to his Instagram Stories to share the YouTube ad.

The ad saw Andrew looking glum, with tears falling from his eyes and staining his cheeks.

Reacting to the image, Andrew wrote above the post, “@youtube we are fighting.”

Andrew also included a popular Michael Jordan crying meme in the post, drawing a comparison to his own tearful face in the ad.

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Teddi Wright leaves paradise after splitting from Andrew Spencer

Three women were eliminated during the first rose ceremony of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, but Tuesday night’s episode also saw Teddi Wright leaving the island suddenly.

Arriving on the island, Teddi was excited to meet Andrew, and the pair went on the first one-on-one date of the season when Andrew received a date card.

Andrew and Teddi got along on the date, and Andrew gave Teddi his rose during the rose ceremony.

However, Teddi began to feel that she and Andrew might not be suitable for each other, especially after she spoke with beloved new arrival Rodney Mathews.

Teddi and Andrew had an emotional chat as she broke the news that she didn’t think she could move forward with him.

Andrew was a gentleman as he expressed respecting her decision to part ways.

After breaking down in tears and professing to feel bad about hurting Andrew, Teddi left the island, allegedly without saying goodbye or notifying any cast members.

It remains to be seen who Andrew will try to connect with in paradise now that he and Teddi have gone their separate ways.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.