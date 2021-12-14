Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo get relationship advice from Harry Potter star

Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo met the star of Harry Potter. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation stars have the opportunity to meet a lot of celebrities after making a name for themselves within The Bachelor franchise, and good friends Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo recently linked up with the biggest star from the beloved Harry Potter franchise.

Not only did Andrew and Greg meet Harry Potter lead Daniel Radcliffe, but they also appear to have received relationship advice from the actor.

Andrew Spencer got great relationship advice from Daniel Radcliffe

Andrew Spencer took to his Instagram stories to share a photo he took with Greg Grippo and Daniele Radcliffe.

In the photo, the three men are all smiles with Andrew and Greg wearing neutral-toned outfits as Radcliffe stands in between them.

Radcliffe wore a dark gray long sleeve shirt and what appears to be a festive red garland around his neck, along with tousled hair.

Andrew wrote text over the photo that read, “NGL He gave us the best relationship advice I’ve ever heard” with the Harry Potter-themed emojis of a thunderbolt and a magic wand. He also mentioned Radcliffe is a big Bachelor fan.

Andrew didn’t go into details about what specific relationship advice Radcliffe gave them but it seems to have been quite profound to Andrew.

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Greg Grippo shares which Hogwarts house he and Andrew would be in

Greg Grippo also shared the same photo to his Instagram story.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

However, rather than touch on relationship advice, Greg suggested which house he thinks he and Andrew would be placed in at the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from Harry Potter.

Harry Potter fans will know that Hogwarts places each student into four different houses based on their character. The four houses include Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff.

Within the Harry Potter series, many villains were placed in Slytherin and known to be clever and determined. Meanwhile, the bravest and most chivalrous of the bunch were placed in Gryffindor like Harry Potter and his closest friends.

Having gotten to know Andrew S pretty well, Greg Grippo suggested Andrew Spencer would be a Slytherin and naturally noted that Radcliffe would be a Gryffindor, similar to the character he played. Greg also suggested that he would be a Ravenclaw, who are known to be intelligent and wise.

Pic credit: @greggrippo/Instagram

As of now, Greg and Andrew appear to still be single so time will tell if receiving that great advice from Daniel Radcliffe will help them along in their dating life.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.