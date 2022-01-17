Andrew Spencer and Clay Harbor get silly on their last day living together

Andrew Spencer hanging out with cousin Clay Harbor and friend Blake Horstmann. Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Andrew Spencer was seen busting some moves to music, and his cousin, Clay Harbor, then joined him.

While Clay joined Bachelor Nation quite a while before Andrew, both men have become well-known names in the franchise.

Bachelor Nation fans saw Clay Harbor in Season 14 of The Bachelorette starring Becca Kufrin, but he had to exit the show early due to an injury he suffered to his wrist during a group date. Kufrin went on to ultimately pick Garrett Yrigoyen as her winner.

While Clay dated a woman from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, Angela Amezcua, they didn’t end up lasting.

Andrew Spencer was a fan-favorite on The Bachelorette

Clay’s cousin and friend, Andrew Spencer, was a contestant on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. A fan fave of that season, Andrew was sent home before hometown dates by Katie, and fans were not happy about it!

Clay is on the record saying that Andrew was supposed to be The Bachelor this season instead of Clayton Echard.

Was Andrew Spencer overlooked as Bachelor?

Because he had been beloved by Bachelor Nation, both Clay and Andrew thought he would be stepping in to fill those shoes. It seems like they were both bummed when he was overlooked, and Clayton was chosen instead. Being close to his cousin, Clay was incredibly disappointed when this did not occur.

However, it doesn’t look like Andrew let it affect his ability to have fun and be silly, which is evident in his Instagram video.

At first, Clay looks at Andrew like, what in the world are you doing? But, he then decides to hop in and try some of Andrew’s sweet moves.

Clay seems a bit hesitant at first to join in, but he inevitably cannot resist trying out his cousin’s dance moves — with his shirt off and his abs poppin’!

According to the text on the video, Andrew comments, “Last weekend living together…You think he will miss me?”

It looks like these two have a lot of fun dancing, laughing, joking around, and hanging out. Surely will miss living together.

Fans are unsure of what is next for both Clay and Andrew, but hopefully, wherever they go, and whomever they live with, it will be just as fun-loving, carefree, high-spirited, and goofy as these two are together.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.