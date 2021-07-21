Andrew Kenton responds after his alleged nude photo begins to circulate

An alleged nude photo of Andrew Kenton has been making its way around the internet, and Andrew finally responded to it. Pic credit: TLC

An X-rated photo allegedly depicting Andrew Kenton from Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance has been circulating around the internet and social media.

Andrew noticed the image, and he issued a statement via Instagram story addressing the unproven picture of his nether regions.

His joking response to the graphic photo left a lot up to the imagination and was also handled with an interesting level of maturity.

Andrew Kenton responded to the rumored lewd photo of him going around social media

Andrew decided to address the unconfirmed obscene photo circulating the internet with an entertaining response.

He began, “Let’s address the rumors (eggplant and wink face emojis), for all the deep diving d**k investigators out there:”

He then went on to list three points about the image in question.

He continued, “1st of all officer: My (eggplant emoji) has an alibi, it’s been working part time as a lighthouse on the Pacific Coast. It’s golden aura guiding ships home from sea.”

His second point was, “Go to the source, most people are intelligent and ethical enough to know that revenge porn is illegal.”

He finalized his response by adding, “3rd of all: Subscribe to my new OnlyFans account to get the Real Deal – You’re going to need a bigger phone (laughing/crying face emojis).”

The raunchy song by Mickey Avalon titled, “My D**k” accompanied the lively Instagram story as well as different phallic symbols that were sprinkled around the post.

Andrew responded to the alleged x-rated photo fans are talking about. Pic credit: @kinddragonandrew/Instagram

Andrew took his followers on a journey with that one but surely made a few different points while doing it.

Andrew Kenton has not counted out appearing within the 90 Day Fiance franchise again

In another recent Instagram story, Andrew answered fan questions and fielded one about his possible return to 90 Day Fiance in some capacity.

Andrew said he wouldn’t count anything out and said he is still willing to play the villain on any show.

Andrew appears to still be single in the wake of his breakup from Amira Lollysa and some of his admirers have voiced their desire to see him on the spinoff The Single Life.

Amira has moved on and is in a new relationship so Andrew could be a good contender to be part of the cast of The Single Life.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.