Andrew Glennon accuses Amber Portwood of drinking and neglect during visitation with son James

The custody battle over Teen Mom star Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s son, James, has intensified with new allegations being made.

As Teen Mom fans know, Amber and her ex, Andrew, have been embroiled in an ugly custody battle over 6-year-old James.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Andrew was awarded sole legal and primary physical custody of James last year.

Andrew and James have since moved from Amber’s home state of Indiana to California, where the father-son duo currently resides, after a judge approved the 2,000-plus mile move across the country.

While it appeared things had settled down for a bit, court documents obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup show that a lot has been going on behind the scenes since last year’s shocking custody ruling.

According to the documents obtained by the outlet, Andrew filed an emergency order in May 2023, pretty much asking for all contact to be cut between Amber and James.

Andrew Glennon requests that Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s time with their son James be ‘suspended immediately’

Legal documents explain why Andrew so urgently requested that James be kept away from his mother. In the filing, Andrew wrote that he “genuinely fears for” his son’s “physical health and well-being,” asking that Amber’s parenting time be “suspended immediately.”

It’s alleged an incident that occurred during a video call between Andrew with Amber and James prompted Andrew’s filing. Andrew alleges that James suffered a “busted, bloody lip” after jumping on a hotel bed and became “hysterical.”

James’ father wrote in his statement that Amber began “yelling” and hung up the call directly after James injured himself, refusing to respond to Andrew’s attempts to reach her for an “extended amount of time.”

Amber responded to Andrew’s claims in her official statement: “A five-year-old jumping and biting his lip (on video call with his Father) is not an emergency.”

For her part, Amber claimed that she terminated the video call to take care of James’ injury and only missed one phone call from Andrew during that time. According to the 33-year-old mother of two, Amber said that she called Andrew back just two minutes later.

Andrew accuses Amber of neglecting to bathe their 6-year-old son and drinking alcohol during visitations

Not only did Andrew’s filing detail James’ reported bed-jumping injury, but the 39-year-old father of one also claimed that Amber neglected to bathe James, resulting in a “painful, blistering” rash on his backside.

Andrew’s statement claimed that Amber became “very aggressive” with him when he confronted her about the issue and blamed the rash on James’ inability to wipe himself after using the bathroom — something Amber stated Andrew did not make her aware of.

The allegations didn’t stop there either — Andrew went on to accuse Amber of drinking alcohol during her visitations with James — an accusation that Amber didn’t deny.

Amber acknowledged having a drink in her statement but said it was just a single vodka spritz ordered with her and James’s dinner around 4:30 p.m.

Once again, Amber’s statement reflected the fact that she didn’t feel Andrew’s accusations were an emergency situation.

“An adult responsibly drinking an alcoholic beverage in the presence of minor child is not an emergency,” read Amber’s response.

Judge rules that Andrew’s petition was not an ’emergency’

Amber has asked the judge to dismiss Andrew’s emergency motion and have him pay her attorney fees, totaling over $6,000.

“Father has made baseless allegations and provided the Court with selective information,” Amber’s statement continued. “Mother believes that Father’s allegations are made to cause her emotional and possible financial hardship.”

As reported by The Ashley, a judge has not yet granted or dismissed Andrew’s motion, however, they did agree with Amber that the scenario painted by Andrew was not an emergency and that, for the time being, Amber would not lose visitation time with her son.

Amber and Andrew were in court for a hearing on July 5 and will reconvene on July 17 and then again on July 30.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.