Andrei dropped one of the most memorable 90 Day Fiance quotes after getting cake thrown in his face by Elizabeth’s sister Jenn. Pic credit: TLC

At Elizabeth and Andrei’s daughter Ellie’s 2nd birthday on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Andrei got into it with Elizabeth’s sisters Jenn and Becky. Jenn threw cake in Andrei’s face and he kicked them out of his house, but not before dropping one of the most memorable 90 Day Fiance lines of all time.

While screaming at Jenn and Becky to leave his house after the altercation he shouted, “Get out of my f*****g birthday house!”

90 Day Fiance fans are living for this line and it has been well talked about on social media.

Andrei Castravet said a phrase that will go down in 90 Day Fiance’s most memorable quotes

Andrei’s accent and the way he says things are well known to Happily Ever After? viewers who are interested in how Andrei gets his feelings across.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer on Reddit captured the prolific sentence in an art project and shared it in a thread that got almost 3,000 upvotes.

They made a hanging wall ornament of the pointed sentence and accompanied a picture of it to begin the Reddit thread. The picture also had the description, “Andrei dropped one of the best lines of this season, so I decided to have a little fun with it!”

90 Day Fiance fans noticed Andrei’s memorable line during the last episode of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: @u/tpr0218/Reddit

There was also a second-best line that came out of Ellie’s birthday that viewers took notice of. Before the fight between Andrei and Jenn and Becky escalated, they were getting at him for trying to cut one of the cakes before they sang Happy Birthday.

While everyone was screaming at him asking what he was doing he rebutted, “I’m cutting the cake so we can all have sweets for our bellies.”

The Redditor who brought up this particular line from Andrei described, “it made me laugh because he was dead serious and it just sounded so innocent in the middle of an argument.”

Fans think another line that Andrei said during the last episode is also a contender for most memorable 90 Day Fiance quotes. Pic credit: @u/tpr0218/Reddit

It has been rough Happily Ever After? season for Andrei Castravet

Andrei has been put through the wringer on Happily Ever After? this season by his wife’s family. He historically has not gotten along with them and this season, it’s been about Andrei’s new place in the Potthast family house flipping business upsetting the rest of the family.

Elizabeth’s siblings think he’s taking advantage of their dad Chuck, while Andrei argues that he is that he’s just trying to provide for his family and use Chuck as a resource.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.