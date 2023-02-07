Andrei Castravet talks new business launch with 90 Day Fiance alum, juggling family life

90 Day Fiance star Andrei Castravet is living the “American Dream.”

The Moldovan native recently teamed up with a fellow entrepreneur and an alum from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Andrei spoke with In Touch about his latest business venture and how he’s managing it while juggling his family, including his wife, Elizabeth Potthast, and their two young children, Eleanor and Winston.

Andrei told the outlet that he’s partnering with Andy Kunz, who 90 Day Fiance viewers might remember from Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, alongside his then-girlfriend, Cortney Reardanz.

90 Day Fiance viewers may also remember that Andy founded a menstrual cup company, Merula. That’s how he met Cortney when he reached out to her via social media to see if she was interested in becoming a brand ambassador for his company.

The duo plans to launch an e-commerce business, which they are keeping under wraps for the time being, in the interest of competitive advantages.

According to Andy, he and Andrei have already turned a profit and hired five employees after launching their business in December 2022.

Andrei Castravet is launching a new business with 90 Day Fiance alum

Andrei and Andy are both Florida residents and connected via social media. Both of Eastern European descent, Andrei and Andy bonded over their similar heritages and business-like minds.

“We have a common love, and this is money. [The] will to make more and more, we’re both passionate about it,” Andrei said of his business partner.

So what prompted Andrei to go into business with Andy? He says it was Andy’s success as a businessman.

Andrei teams up with Andy Kunz for an e-commerce venture

Andrei shared, “Andy is an entrepreneur, and he had a lot of ventures that he succeeded in. I checked on that; I did a background check on him, obviously.”

“The guy is a serial entrepreneur, and he has a lot of experience. I learned from him a lot of things,” Andrei added.

Andy told the publication that he and Andrei have achieved the American Dream and want to combine their forces to further their opportunities.

“So we are using these tools in our favor,” Andy said. “We’re on top of the game. … There’s always uncertainty. But we think it will be great.”

Andrei noted that his wife, Elizabeth, is currently caring for Eleanor and Winston while he builds his brand. He said that Elizabeth could “concentrate on her thing” while he concentrated on his business.

It’s unclear whether Andrei will continue working with Elizabeth’s father, Chuck Potthast, in their family’s real estate business or move into his own career and make a name for himself.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.