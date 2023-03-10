90 Day Fiance star Andrei Castravet shouted out his wife, Elizabeth Potthast, for International Women’s Day with a sultry beach photo.

Earlier this week, millions worldwide honored women for their achievements on the globally-celebrated holiday.

Among those was Andrei, who honored his wife, Elizabeth, in the form of an Instagram tribute.

Andrei’s post included a professional shot depicting himself and Elizabeth clad in their beachwear attire as they struck a sexy pose in the ocean.

Elizabeth was seated on Andrei’s lap for the alluring shot, which Florida-based photographer Lindsey VanderWal captured.

Clad in a black bikini, Elizabeth placed her arms around Andrei’s neck as he planted a kiss on her neck. Elizabeth’s hair was wet from the saltwater in the image, and she closed her eyes, clearly enjoying the affection from her husband.

Andrei placed his arms around Elizabeth’s waist for the shot as he kissed his stunning wife. His swim trunks were visible just below the water’s edge, and his toned physique rivaled Elizabeth’s shapely figure.

“Happy International Women’s day my dear❤️#internationalwomensday #iloveyou #powercouple @lindseyvanderwalphotography,” read the accompanying caption.

While 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus, Andrei has time to focus on his business endeavors.

Recently, the Moldovan native spoke with In Touch about his latest professional move. Andrei teamed up with another 90 Day Fiance cast member, Andy Kunz, who dated former 90 Day Fiance star Cortney Reardanz.

Andrei reveals his latest business plans

The duo is planning to launch an e-commerce business. Although they haven’t released any details yet, so as not to spoil their plans, the Eastern European natives are working on their business in Florida, where they both reside.

In addition to their similar heritages and time on TLC, Andrei said of Andy, “We have a common love, and this is money. [The] will to make more and more, we’re both passionate about it.”

“The guy is a serial entrepreneur, and he has a lot of experience. I learned from him a lot of things,” Andrei added.

Andrei is a proud father to Ellie and Winston

When he isn’t filming for 90 Day Fiance or planning his future business endeavors, Andrei can usually be spotted spending time with Elizabeth and their two young kids, Eleanor (Ellie) and Winston.

In a recent Instagram share, Andrei posed for an adorable photo with Ellie and Winston. In the caption, he noted how much he thinks both of his kids resemble him.

“I have two kids…copy and paste ❤️ #prouddad #myfamily #loveit,” he wrote in the caption.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.