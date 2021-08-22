Andrei Castravet and Charlie Potthast faceoff once during Tell All, 90 Day Fiance cast chimes in

Andrei Castravet faces off with Charlie Potthast. Pic credit:TLC

Andrei Castravet will face off with his brother-in-law Charlie Potthast during Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All. The two men have been feuding for years now but things got worse this season.

The feud between the two men got so bad in fact that they traded blows during a family gathering arranged by family patriarch Chuck Potthast. But Charlie and Andrei will come face to face once again at the Tell All and in the sneak peek, it’s pretty clear that nothing has been resolved between them.

Charlie Potthast faces off with Andrei Castravet

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All showcased another tense moment between Andrei and Charlie.

The clip showed Charlie backstage before he joined Elizabeth, Andrei, and Chuck and he was already riled up and confessed to being mad and disappointed in his family.

“They all are on like team Andrei you know? there’s gonna be problems,” said Charlie while walking out to the stage.

When Charlie took his seat things quickly went left. Charlie accused his family of trying to “cancel” him and label him as “the f**king toxic one in the family.”

“You are f**king toxic,” retorted Andrei.

“How?” asked Charlie.

“How? Look at your f**king behavior, dude. Look what you’re doing to your life,” responded Andrei.

Elizabeth — who was in tears while rewatching the fight — confessed, “It just brought back everything that I was feeling in that moment and how I just saw this rage in my husband that I’ve never seen…and then on top of that my dad’s getting upset and I’ve never seen him that way, it breaks my heart.”

90 Day Fiance cast weighs in on Andrei vs Charlie

During the Tell All, the other 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast members also chimed in after watching the fight between Charlie and Andrei.

“I think Andrei didn’t tell anything rudely, just tell you to like sit down,” said Asuelu Pulaa to Charlie.

Jovi Dufren also piped in, “Y’all are both f**king wrong for fighting in front of your family like that, so we could start off with that.”

He added, “I feel like before Charlie walked in the house y’all both wanted to fight with each other so y’all just got it done pretty quick.”

Yara Zaya also had something to say about the Potthast family drama and she thinks that money is the cause of the issues between them.

“I feel sorry for you so badly,” said Yara to Chuck. “That’s what’s happening when money starts to involved with the family, with the kids and all of this bulls**t. That’s just too much.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, Part 2 airs on Sunday, August 22 at 8/7c.