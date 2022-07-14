Anastasia Surmava weds Will Higginson in stunning corset dress, Below Deck stars react to her big day

The Below Deck family has come out in spades to gush over Anastasia and her wedding. Pic credit: @nastiasurmava/Instagram

Anastasia Surmava wed her long-time love, Will Higginson, in a stunning corset dress this week, and her Below Deck pals have reacted to her big day.

The brunette beauty was one and done with the show appearing only on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4. Anastasia met good pals Aesha Scott and Hannah Ferrier during her reality TV stint.

These days Anastasia has traded in yacht life for a life as an entrepreneur with Will in Vermont. They have been dating for years, with Will popping the question last February during a vacation with friends.

Last week friends and family gathered to celebrate Will and Anastasia ahead of their intimate wedding. Anastasia revealed then their nuptials were coming up very soon, and she wasn’t kidding.

On Tuesday, July 12, the happy couple became husband and wife in an intimate rustic ceremony in Vermont. The view was idyllic, and Anastasia looked gorgeous.

The blushing bride teased their special day with a glimpse of her stunning gown and her handsome husband.

Taking to Instagram, Anastasia revealed she’s a married woman using a picture that captured her and Will oozing with happiness. With a mountain view in the background, Will and Anastasia held hands as they ran through a grass field.

Will wore a black tux with his sleeves rolled and minus the jacket. Anastasia chose a white strapless corset dress with a flowing train and a slit up side and high heels.

“Mr. & Mrs. Higginson! 🤍✨🫐 07/12/2022” was the caption on the Instagram post.

Anastasia’s new husband also used social media to share their exciting news. Will shared three photos, including the one his wife posted and one of the newlyweds from the back walking in the forest.

A touching shot of the couple embracing with a close-up of Anastasia’s face as Will kissed her completed the shots.

Below Deck stars react to Anastasia Surmava’s wedding day news

Anastasia’s good pal and Galley Talk partner Below Deck Med alum Alex Radcliffe used Instagram Stories to express his happiness for the newlyweds. Alex also found a way to poke fun at Anastasia’s expense.

“So happy for you both. Btw I wish @nastiasurmava fell during this pic,” he wrote across her Instagram share.

The comments section of Anastasia and Will’s posts was flooded with several members of the Below Deck family writing heartfelt messages.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums Gabriela Barragan, Alli Dore, and Dani Soares popped in with congregations, as did Below Deck Mediterranean alum Colin Macy-O’Toole.

Anastasia’s good friends, Hannah and Below Deck alum Heather Chase, were also happy for the couple.

Over on Will’s post, Below Deck alum Josiah Carter, who recently spilled some tea about the show, and Anastasia showed up with replies.

Congratulations to Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Anastasia Surmava and her new husband, Will Higginson, on their wedding.

