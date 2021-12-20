An explosive Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 trailer is here — and there will be huge RHONJ drama

The wait is almost over for Season 12 of RHONJ and based on the trailer it will so be worth it. Pic credit: Bravo

Thanks to an explosive The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 trailer, fans know there will be huge RHONJ drama.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, and Margaret Josephs are back for some jaw-dropping moments on the hit Bravo show. Traci Johnson joins the ladies for Season 12 in a friend capacity.

The trailer teases so many jaw-dropping moments that once again prove The Real Housewives of New Jersey crew just continues to get better and better.

RHONJ Season 12 trailer is here

Remember when Teresa flipped a table? Well, that’s nothing compared to what she does in the trailer to defend her relationship with Luis Ruelas. Teresa flips out on Margaret for spreading rumors about her relationship and throws dishes at her during a group dinner in Nashville.

Teresa is also caught in the middle when daughters Gia and Milania get fed up with Joe Gorga talking smack about her dad, Joe Giudice. The tension mounts to the point where Teresa admits she hates fighting with family.

It’s not all the Teresa show, although her drama and unleashing her fury are a big focus for Season 12.

Jennifer deals with marriage drama as she figures out if her marriage with Bill Aydin is worth saving. A family secret only makes things worse for Jennifer, as does a heated altercation with Melissa that gets physical.

Plus, Jackie has to face her life-long struggle with an eating disorder face on as a health crisis arises amid her recovery, and Dolores must figure out if her future includes long-time love, David.

When does The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 premiere?

Thanks to the trailer, there’s no question that Season 12 of RHONJ will be a must-see. The good news is that the Real Housewives of New Jersey fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the jaw-dropping drama go down.

Season 12 of RHONJ premieres on Tuesday, February 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.

Yes, in a matter of weeks, the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be back with the drama front and center.

Jackie previously shared the upcoming season tops Teresa’s infamous Season 1 table flip. Melissa admitted the “animosity and craziness” of Season 12 rivaled the earlier seasons of the show.

It sounds like RHONJ Season 12 is getting back to its roots, which means lots of juicy entertainment for fans. If the trailer is any indication of what’s to come from Margaret, Jennifer, Jackie, Dolores, Teresa, and Melissa, viewers are in for one rollercoaster ride of a season.

Are you ready for RHONJ Season 12?

