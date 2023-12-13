Amy Slaton raves about feeling ‘sparks’ with new boyfriend Tony Rodgers

Amy Slaton recently went social media official with her new man, Tony Rodgers and now she’s ready to talk about their romance.

In a new interview, the 1000-Lb Sisters star raved about her beau and confessed that “sparks just flew” when she met him.

Amy seems happier than ever these days after being overwhelmed and stressed out during her marriage to Michael Halterman.

Viewers will have a front seat to the issues that led to Amy and Michael’s split as Season 5 continues to play out.

The trailer gave us a tease with some tearful moments from Amy, who vented about Michael not helping to care for their two young sons.

It’s going to be an emotional season for Amy, but we already know that she’s moved on from Michael and is now in a happy relationship.

Amy Slaton opens up about her new boyfriend Tony Rodgers

Amy is no longer hiding her man from the public as she went TikTok official with Tony a few weeks ago.

However, the mom of two has taken things a step further and is now talking about her new romance.

During a chat with E! News, Amy admitted she wasn’t sure when would be the right time to go public with her relationship after a public divorce.

However, Amy said, “The sparks just flew and I knew I had to go for it.”

She also touched on her divorce from Michael during the interview and noted that filming her marital issues proved “emotionally challenging.”

Nonetheless, the 36-year-old reasoned that it was “worthwhile” if it could “help other women stand up in a bad marriage.”

“It’s important to be vulnerable because even if it’s hard to watch, I know that’s going help somebody somewhere,” added the TLC star.

1000-Lb Sisters fans are loving the new season

Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters recently premiered and so far fans of the series are loving it.

Tammy posted some glamorous shots of her and Amy on Instagram and people took to the comments to dish about the premiere episode.

One viewer said, “Hey Tammy!! Just watched the new episode last night. Just want to say I’m so very happy for you…”

Another added, “Loved your show last night! I’m proud of all of you! You show ppl that doing hard things like this as a family is possible and they way you all support each other is awesome.”

“Loved watching you two last night on the new season!!! ❤️🙌❤️,” wrote one commenter.

“Good to see you back on TLC,” said someone else.

1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.