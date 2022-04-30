Amy Roloff reveals how she keeps it ‘real’ while filming Little People, Big World

Amy Roloff dished on how she keeps it “real” while filming LPBW. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Amy Roloff is preparing for the premiere of Season 23 of Little People, Big World, and she recently shared how she keeps it “real” during filming.

Amy and her family have been filming LPBW since 2006. The widely popular TLC show follows Amy and her husband Chris Marek, her ex-husband Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, as well as their son Zach and his wife and kids.

With Season 23 of LPBW just around the corner, Amy told her 1.4 million Instagram followers that she’s still recording interviews for the show.

Ahead of the weekend, Amy shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories and included a little bit of a back story with it.

Giving the camera a mouth-half-closed smile, Amy posed for her selfie, sporting a brown sweater, gold nameplate necklace, and glass bead earrings.

Amy Roloff does her own hair and makeup on LPBW to keep filming ‘real’

“And it’s interview time for our show LPBW,” Amy captioned her snap.

She added, “Better or worse I do my own hair & make-up on our show. It keeps doing filming more real for me. It’s reality 🤗🎉.”

Amy has been filming LPBW for 16 years

When it first aired on TLC, LPBW set out to educate viewers on dwarfism and show them that other than stature, their lives are similar to most everyone else’s.

As Amy told Ability Magazine in 2010, “TLC came to us about five or six years ago, and so we suddenly realized we were given a great opportunity to educate people about dwarfism.”

“When it was offered that we do a show about our lives, my husband and I were like, ‘Wow, nothing like this has even been on the air.’ Nothing had depicted dwarfism in an everyday way. Lo and behold, a few episodes turned into six seasons. And here we are.”

These days, Amy is focusing on taking better care of herself after the 57-year-old mom of four admitted that the pandemic “got the best” of her. She’s been incorporating long walks into her schedule whenever possible, often joined by her BFF Deb.

Next up for Amy, aside from the premiere of Season 23 of LPBW, is the addition of her seventh grandchild. Amy’s son Zach and his wife Tori are expecting their third child any day now.

Little People, Big World returns for Season 23 on Tuesday, May 17 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.