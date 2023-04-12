Amy Roloff just shared proof that she’s filming for Little People, Big World

With the uncertainty surrounding Season 25 of Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff just confirmed that there is more LPBW to come.

Season 24 of LPBW wrapped in January 2023, and TLC has yet to confirm or deny whether the long-running show will return to the network for another season.

There have been several clues that Season 25 of LPBW is in the works — Amy’s daughter-in-law, Tori Roloff, shared a photo with a boom mic visible in the corner, and Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, posted a picture of a set of cameras inside a room.

Now, Amy has shared a photo that clearly indicates that filming for a new season of LPBW is underway.

The pic Amy shared in her Instagram Story was snapped inside her Oregon home. It showed her dog, Daisy, sleeping in her bed on the floor, cuddled up with a blanket. However, it wasn’t Daisy’s presence that sparked filming rumors.

In front of Daisy were three film crew members, likely from TLC. Several cameras were set up, along with a computer screen, plenty of cables and wires, and other equipment on the floor nearby, all facing Amy as she snapped the photo.

Amy Roloff shares a photo of TLC film crews inside her Oregon home

Further confirming that filming is taking place was Amy’s caption, which read, “And this is where Daisy Mae lays while Chris and I do an interview 💗🐾🤗.”

Amy shared a photo of her dog, Daisy, snoozing while she filmed an interview, likely for LPBW. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Although Amy didn’t explicitly state that she was filming an interview for LPBW, it only makes sense. The cast members — including Amy, her husband Chris Marek, Matt and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, Zach and Tori and their kids Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah — all film confessional interviews as part of the show.

Last year, Amy also let the cat out of the bag when she told her fans and followers during a live video, “Well, all I can tell you right now is that we are filming.”

“Because we are filming, I’m assuming that there will be another season. But stay tuned. Like it has been in the past, with whatever we’re filming, if the season does come out, it may not come out until March or April.”

When would Season 25 of LPBW premiere?

So, what could that mean regarding the premiere date for Season 25 of LPBW? Typically, TLC waits until right before a season premieres to announce it.

Season 23 of LPBW premiered in May 2022, and Season 24 debuted in November 2022. Given this timeframe, there’s a good chance TLC will announce Season 25 any day now.

LPBW has become one of the longest-running reality TV shows ever. It debuted on TLC in 2006, and viewers have watched the Roloff family experience a myriad of highs and lows ever since.

It even reached a major milestone when it broke a Guinness World Record in 2017. At the time, the show hit its 298th episode, surpassing other popular reality TV shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians and 19 Kids and Counting; it has since aired hundreds more episodes.

Although three of Amy and Matt’s children have chosen to walk away from filming — Zach’s twin brother Jeremy and their siblings Molly and Jacob — audiences are still tuning in to follow their storyline and have been anxiously awaiting word from TLC about a new season.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.