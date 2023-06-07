Amy Roloff is not dead despite death hoax report

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is alive and well.

We’re happy to report that the chatter online that Amy has passed away was just a hoax.

An article circulated online earlier today reporting that Amy, 60, had died in a horrific car crash.

The report claimed that an anonymous post on Facebook is what started the hearsay.

According to the outlet, a Facebook user wrote a post asking, “I heard that Amy Roloff died in a car accidentally!! Can anyone confirm this please?”

Luckily, there is no substance to the rumors — in fact, the Little People, Big World star just posted on Instagram, sharing a photo to her Story earlier today.

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff was the victim of a death hoax

As Monsters and Critics can confirm, Amy was active on social media just this afternoon, confirming that she’s still here with us.

Amy snapped a photo of her favorite tea kettle sitting on her kitchen stove and captioned it, “I love my ‘new’ little tea pot kitchen accessory. Got it @mackenziechilds.”

Amy shared a photo of her favorite tea kettle in her Instagram Story early Wednesday afternoon. Pic credit: @amyroloff/Instagram

Amy and her family have been active on social media amid the rumors

Amy’s last post on her Instagram feed was two days ago. To kick off the week, the mom of four posed with her rescue dog, Daisy Mae, for a post-walk selfie.

Amy looked fresh-faced, and Daisy smiled for the pic, which the TLC star captioned, “We’re just chillin now, after our 2 1/2 mile walk. I’m not sure if I was taking Daisy for a walk or Daisy me 🤗💗🐾”

To further substantiate that Amy did not pass away, several family members have been active in their Instagram Stories today. If something tragic had happened to Amy, it’s unlikely her children and daughters-in-law would be going about their usual business on social media.

Rumors of Amy’s passing spread last year too

This wasn’t the first time Amy was incorrectly reported as deceased, either. In November 2022, a Facebook page, Video Pivot, shared a post captioned, “With a heavy heart at the tearful farewell to ‘Dwarf’ Amy Roloff, goodbye Amy Roloff.”

There was also a YouTube video claiming the same false report, which was titled, “10 minutes ago / We announce very sad news about ‘dwarf’ Amy Roloff, She has been confirmed as [dead].”

Snopes fact-checked the reports and proved them false.

Monsters and Critics reached out to Amy for comment, but we have not heard back from the TLC star.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.