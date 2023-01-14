Amy Roloff hints that Little People, Big World will return for Season 25

Will Amy join the cast for another season of LPBW? Pic credit: TLC

With the future of Little People, Big World up in the air, Amy Roloff may have shed some light on the possibility of another season.

Season 24 of LPBW recently wrapped, leaving many viewers wondering if Season 25 is in the works.

Amy recently recorded a live video on Instagram alongside her BFF, Lisa.

The duo chatted about various topics and fielded some questions from curious fans.

Lisa prefaced their discussion by telling their listeners some of the topics they’d be discussing.

“So, I think today we’re gonna talk about your holiday season, your 2022 and 2023 goals, the finale of Little People, Big World,” Lisa began before Amy interrupted her.

Did Amy Roloff hint at new season of Little People, Big World?

Amy clarified, “It’s the finale of this season,” Amy emphasized, noting it wasn’t necessarily the finale of the show altogether, seemingly indicating that there are future seasons to come.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, is unsure whether he wants to continue to film for the show.

“If he were to be offered another series, he may try and drag it out,” an insider recently told The Sun.

Amy says she’d ‘love’ for LPBW to continue

As Amy mentioned further along in the video, she would “love for [the show] to continue on,” but noted that it’s hard in her personal life to move forward since she’s forced to constantly “rehash stuff.”

“It’s kind of one of the things about doing the show. I would love for it to continue on, but also, it’s like you almost internally in your personal life, you can’t continue on because you’re still rehashing stuff that you thought was done a while ago in order for you to continue on. And so, I look at it differently now. I look at it from a different perspective. I look at it very blank,” Amy shared with her 1.5 million followers.

One of Amy’s followers mentioned they enjoy watching her “low drama” day-to-day life – which Lisa finds relatable to the LPBW audience – a stark difference from Matt’s dramatic storyline involving the farm.

What about the rest of the Roloffs’ future on LPBW?

Season 24 highlighted the tensions among the Roloff family, namely Matt selling the farm rather than keeping it in the family. Twin brothers Jeremy and Zach Roloff each put in offers to purchase the north side of the farm, but they couldn’t come to an agreement with Matt.

Jeremy no longer appears on the show, but Zach does, so his fallout with his dad played out, something he ultimately regrets sharing with the public.

Zach and his wife, Tori, didn’t even attend pumpkin season at Roloff Farms last year, showing just how divided the family has become. Off camera, Tori has hinted that her and Zach’s time may be coming to an end… and soon.

During an Instagram Stories Q&A, Tori told her followers that her and Zach’s time filming for TLC is “definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!”

“The minute it’s not fun anymore, I think that’s, you know, then you kinda gotta come together and be like, ‘Alright, so what, what’s our next step?'” Tori also said in 2021, when asked about continuing to film for LPBW.

Amy gave away clues ahead of last season, letting it slip that she was filming for a new season during another Instagram Live. Perhaps Amy’s innuendo during her most recent Instagram Live indicates that viewers haven’t seen the last of LPBW just yet, but only time will tell, so stay tuned.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.