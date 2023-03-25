Amy Roloff feels like she can ‘do anything’ with her new haircut — see her new look

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is sporting a new haircut, and it has her feeling like she can “do anything.”

Sometimes all it takes is a hair refresh to make a woman feel better about herself.

That was the case recently when Amy paid a visit to her hairdresser ahead of the weekend.

Amy recorded herself outside her hair salon to show off the finished product and shared the video on her Instagram Story.

“Hey, hi you guys! Look at this – Trent Edwards here in Lake Oswego. I just had to do a shout-out to him. He’s probably been doing my hair for the last 10 years,” Amy began her video.

It was a gloomy day in Oregon, and Amy noted that despite the cloudy and rainy weather, her new ‘do had her feeling ready to tackle anything.

LPBW star Amy Roloff shows off her new haircut and says it has her feeling ‘uplifted’

Amy told her followers that although she’s struggled to get motivated this month, she’s feeling rejuvenated after getting a haircut.

“You get a haircut, and, oh my gosh. You get, I don’t know… I just feel like, ‘Okay, I can do anything. I can accomplish anything.’ And I’m certainly gonna try. So I hope you’re all having a good day because I’m having a better day!” Amy said.

Amy added text over her video that read, “I feel better and uplifted now. That’s what a hair cut will do for me. Thanks @trentedwardsalon.”

Despite the gloomy March weather in Oregon, Amy has been making the most of her spring so far. Last weekend, she took advantage of the warmer, sunnier weather in the Pacific Northwest and visited a local vineyard.

Amy enjoyed live music, some wine, and hanging out with friends while her husband, Chris Marek, had some fun of his own playing poker with his buddies.

Amy’s business endeavors outside of filming for TLC

When Amy isn’t having her hair done or enjoying her free time on the weekends, she has plenty to keep busy in her professional life. In addition to filming for LPBW, Amy shares her love of cooking with her millions of followers on social media.

In addition to her personal Instagram page, where she carries 1.5 million followers, Amy also runs her Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen IG page, where she has an additional 5,663 followers. Amy also shares content on her YouTube channel, @AmyRoloffsLittleKitchen, where she has amassed 101,000 subscribers.

Amy shares her favorite recipes with her fans and followers, and in her YouTube bio, she shares some of her accolades.

Her bio touts her as “Most well-known for her role in her hit TLC TV show ‘‘’little people, BIG world.'” It also talks about Amy’s appearances on popular shows such as The View, Jay Leno, Oprah, Good Morning America, Celebrity Buzz, Celebrity Chopped, and the Rachael Ray Show.

In addition to her social media and TV presence, Amy has also authored several books and has been interviewed by the New York Times, People Magazine, and others. Amy also makes appearances as a motivational speaker for “corporations, schools, universities, business seminars, women’s conferences, and nonprofits.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.