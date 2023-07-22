Amy Roloff dishes on the return of Little People, Big World Season 25 and whether she watches the show

Amy Roloff may be one of the stars of the hit TLC show Little People, Big World, but does she watch herself on TV?

During a recent live chat alongside her BFF Lisa Dixon, Amy opened up about an upcoming season of LPBW, whether she watches the show, and her involvement in this year’s pumpkin season at Roloff Farms.

After chatting about her recent visit to Texas for the 2023 DAAA (Dwarf Athletic Association of America) conference, Amy answered some questions from curious fans and followers during her YouTube Live.

One such question came from an LPBW viewer who asked Amy when the show will return to TLC’s airwaves.

“We’re just wrapping up filming right now,” Amy dished, adding that she has “no idea” when Season 25 will air.

“You know, that’s really up to the network and what their schedule is this fall, what their schedule might look like in the spring, summer, or whatever it may be,” Amy added.

Amy Roloff admits she doesn’t watch Little People, Big World

Amy urged her subscribers to check in with TLC or to Google Little People, Big World since she has “no idea” when Season 25 will drop and claims that she’ll find out the premiere date when viewers find out.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, there have been several hints from the cast of LPBW teasing Season 25’s impending arrival.

Amy, her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, and their daughter-in-law Tori Roloff have all shared photos on Instagram depicting TLC’s camera crews in the background.

With Season 25 of LPBW looming on the horizon, Amy was also asked whether she watches herself on the long-running reality TV show.

Amy replied, noting that she gets that question “a lot,” and divulged, “To be frank with you, I don’t watch it when it airs when you guys get to see it.”

The 60-year-old mom of four admitted that it’s hard for her to accept some of the editing — for instance, she claimed that certain tidbits are left out — and also that she doesn’t enjoy revisiting the past by watching scenes that were filmed months or even a year prior.

That’s not to say that Amy’s husband, Chris Marek, feels the same way, however.

“To tell you the truth, no, I don’t really watch my episodes unless Chris insists on it cuz he loves watching it,” Amy revealed.

Will Amy return to Roloff Farms for the 2023 pumpkin season?

Aside from filming LPBW, Amy has become famous for being known as the face of pumpkin season on Roloff Farms.

Although Amy has moved off the farm and into her own home with Chris, she still helps out with pumpkin season, Roloff Farms’ busiest time of year.

With the news that Matt is planning some new and exciting things for this year’s pumpkin season, Amy told her fans that she’ll likely participate again this season.

“If y’all are coming out, I mean, obviously I was a part of that, a lot of my kids were a part of making pumpkin season happen and everything, so, most likely I’ll probably be out there,” Amy shared.

The reality TV star said the reason she stays involved in pumpkin season is that she genuinely enjoys meeting fans of the show.

Amy has typically greeted LPBW fans during pumpkin season, dressing up in an array of Halloween costumes as part of her gig. Last season, Chris hopped on board and helped out, too, taking over the role of tour guide, which Zach Roloff previously handled.

Season 24 of Little People, Big World ended with some major highs and lows for the Roloff family. Zach and Tori welcomed their third child, Josiah, while Matt announced that the farmhouse would be rented out as a vacation property.

With Matt getting engaged to Caryn Chandler, and Amy disapproving of Matt renting out her former home, there’s still plenty of drama to catch up on next season, so stay tuned for TLC’s announcement regarding the Season 25 premiere!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.