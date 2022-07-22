Amy Roloff confirms filming for new season of LPBW

Amy confirmed that filming is currently underway for new episodes of Little People, Big World. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Will there be another season of Little People, Big World? According to matriarch Amy Roloff, it looks as though there will be.

Season 22 of LPBW marked the show’s 16th year on the air, even securing a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

In 2018, LPBW broke the record for “Most Episodes of a Family-Focused Reality Television Show” with 307 after 13 seasons, adding dozens more since.

LPBW beat out other popular, long-running shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians and 19 Kids and Counting with their record.

With Season 22 coming to an end last week, LPBW viewers have been curious whether there will be a future for the longstanding series.

Amy Roloff took to her Instagram to record a live video with her BFF Lisa, and she answered some questions from curious viewers.

Amy Roloff talks new season of Little People, Big World

Not surprisingly, one question from one of Amy’s followers was regarding a future season of LPBW.

“Is there going to be another season of Little People, Big World?” the fan asked.

Amy delved in with her answer, revealing as much as she was able, given the constraints imposed by TLC.

Amy confirms filming for LPBW, tells viewers to ‘stay tuned’

“Well, all I can tell you right now is that we are filming,” Amy revealed. “Because we are filming, I’m assuming that there will be another season. But, stay tuned. Like it has been in the past, with whatever we’re filming, if the season does come out, it may not come out until like March or April.”

Amy continued, “So, just stay tuned, you know, watch Discovery [Plus], stayed tuned to TLC, and things like that because when they make an announcement or something like that, you know, that’s kind of when we know too. So, you know… so, I hope so! Let’s put it that way – I hope so.”

Season 22 of LPBW detailed the fallouts within the Roloff family, including the tense negotiations between Matt and Zach Roloff. Amy wasn’t on board with Matt’s decision to list the north side of the farm and she and Matt got into a heated argument over the sale of the farm, further dividing the family.

LPBW viewers can remain hopeful that a Season 23 is in the works, but according to Amy’s explanation, nothing is set in stone quite yet, so as she put it, fans will have to stay tuned.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.