Amy Duggar King stuns in shoulder-baring dress, throws shade at ‘extreme forms of modesty’


Amy Duggar King on 19 Kids and Counting.
Amy Duggar King stunned in her Memorial Day outfit. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Duggar King isn’t let anyone of anything dull her shine. 

The Duggar cousin shared a photo of herself baring her shoulders in a trendy dress to celebrate Memorial Day. 

She has always been known to speak her mind, and the last several weeks have shown that she isn’t afraid to throw shade when it comes to her famous family. 

Always the ‘rebel’ 

When Amy Duggar King walked away from 19 Kids and Counting, it wasn’t because she was forced out. She wanted different things for her life, and she didn’t live the life Jim Bob Duggar wanted for his daughters. Amy was allowed to be with her cousins, but not without supervision. 

Yesterday, Jeremy Vuolo shared a photo on Instagram of him walking with his daughter Felicity - one of the most recent photos of the almost three-year-old. ⁠ ⁠ He and Jinger Duggar had decided to pull back with photos regarding their two little girls. The couple talked about their decision to protect their daughters' privacy until they could decide for themselves what was posted. Fans criticized the couple for their silence, and when they finally confirmed their girls were okay and pulled back, they received even more criticism.⁠ ⁠ See the photo of Jeremy being a dad with Felicity, which is a nice change of pace from the book promotion he and Jinger have been doing and catch up on the couple at our #linkinbio!⁠ ⁠ (📸: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram)

Breaking the dress code of modesty her aunt and uncle instilled in her cousins was just the beginning. She branched out and became more trendy — even opening up her own boutique, 3130 clothing. 

Her relationship with Jill Duggar has also changed things. The cousins hang out frequently, often sharing their thrift shop finds. Jill has branched out with her style and dress code as well, and when she wears something like a form-fitting red dress, she makes headlines. 

Amy’s bare shoulders are a far cry from what Duggar viewers saw her wear while appearing on the show. She was much more conservative back then, which is why when the former reality star shared a quote on Instagram, followers took notice. 

Instagram quote is Amy Duggar King’s way to throw shade 

Following her bare shoulders on Memorial Day, Amy Duggar King shared a photo post, with words on it. 

The saying reads, “Ladies, please don’t go through life trying to be as small, silent, and accommodating and convenient as possible. Speak your mind even if you [sic] voice shakes. Don’t subscribe to extreme forms of modesty, own your beauty, intelligence and energy. Be fierce and unapologetic, always.” 

She also included a caption with the post, which read, in part, “Found this quote and I just had to post it… maybe this will help someone who will read it..”

Amy Duggar King's Instagram post.
Pic credit: @amyrachelleking/Instagram

Over the last few weeks, Amy has spoken out about her cousin, Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges. In fact, she even called it “evil” and “disgusting” recently. 

Perhaps, this message was for Anna Duggar. It could be about any one of her cousins. She has helped Jill Duggar transition from life with her family to a more balanced life without them. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

