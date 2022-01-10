Amira Lollysa is hanging out with this 90 Day Fiance alum in Las Vegas

Amira shared posts with another 90 Days Fiance cast member in Las Vegas. Pic credit: TLC

Amira Lollysa appears to be getting close to another 90 Day Fiance alum who she was hanging out with in Las Vegas while enjoying her American vacation.

Not only did Amira post about her hanging out with Season 4 of Before the 90 Days star David Murphey, but he also shared photos and videos about it.

It’s unclear based on their photos together whether their meeting was platonic as friends or something more, but they both went to lengths to make it known that they were living it up in Vegas together.

Amira Lollysa spent time with David Murphey in Las Vegas

David posted a selfie video on Instagram with Amira out of frame as he teased about who he was spending time with in Las Vegas where he lives.

The video then panned over to Amira who didn’t say anything but just smiled.

David captioned the photo, “Out for some fun @amira_90day.”

Amira also posted to her Instagram with a photo of her and David posing together at Caesar’s Palace.

She had her arm around David’s shoulder and he had his hand around her waist.

The most interesting part of the photo may be Amira’s caption where she alluded to more quality time with David in the near future.

Amira wrote, “Can’t wait for our road trip!”

Amira Lollysa has recently gotten into adult content

Amira recently asked her Instagram followers if she should make an OnlyFans and post illicit content, but she was met with a resounding “no’ from her fans via a poll on the social platform.

Despite fans’ positions on Amira’s question, she got onto the adult platform anyways and has been busy promoting it through her Instagram.

Amira did receive backlash from her fans when she posted a video of herself dancing in sexy lingerie to promote packaged meals which many found to be an odd thing to do.

Aside from her racy new content, Amira caught the attention of Alina Kasha in a negative way after she posted a flirtatious emoji message on one of Caleb Greenwood’s photos.

Alina was alerted to Amira’s comment by a fan who was calling Amira thirsty and a potential threat, and Alina seemingly heeded the fan’s advice to be wary of Amira.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.