Ami Brown reveals how Alaskan Bush People will move on without Billy

Billy Brown on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People fans just watched an episode where they saw Billy Brown’s family mourning his death.

Now, many fans are wondering how Alaskan Bush People will go on without the patriarch of the Brown family.

Wife Ami Brown has spoken about what the family will do since the passing of Billy Brown and what might be next for Alaskan Bush People.

Ami Brown talks Billy’s death and Alaskan Bush People

Ami Brown said it was tough on the whole family as they continued filming Alaskan Bush People after Billy’s death.

However, she said it couldn’t be any other way.

“Sad as it may be, da’s not right here with us, not physically, but we know in spirit he is,” Ami, 58, said on Sunday’s Alaskan Bush People. “And we know what all da wanted — we have to go on, that’s what we do.”

This is a similar sentiment to what her son Bear Brown said about his dad’s passing and what it meant for the family.

“Dad loved the show, and he loved the people so much,” Bear said. “We think that the fans and everyone that loves the show deserve to see everything and to see his funeral and all.”

The entire family was there except for Matt. Here is where Matt Brown from Alaskan Bush People is now.

Ami talks Alaskan Bush People after Billy Brown’s death

Ami agreed with the fact that Billy would have wanted the fans to follow this time of the Brown family’s lives and that he wouldn’t want them to quit just because he was gone.

“It’s sad, we miss him and we wish he were still with us but you have to be strong and continue with life,” Ami said. “The dream hasn’t died nor has it changed.”

“Billy would want the ranch to continue with more vigor and make it even bigger and better than it was going to be.”

Ami said that with Billy gone, they have already started making plans to build a new barn for the animals, which fans should get to see on the show.

“We’re still doing this,” Bam Bam said about keeping things going after his dad’s passing. “This will be a working ranch and farm. It will be everything we said it would be and we will make it work no matter what happens.”

Rain emphasizes they should continue with what her dad would have wanted.

“One of the last things that da and I had talked about doing was trying to find gold on the mountain,” Rain said. “And I was just wondering if I can just go forward with that.”

Bam Bam agreed that Billy Brown gave them a plan and they needed to follow it through.

“It’s just the closing and the end of an era, and the beginning of another,” Ami said.

Alaskan Bush People airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on Discovery.