America’s Got Talent’s Metaphysic Synthetic Media creates Simon Cowell deepfake

Simon Cowell sings on stage thanks to Metaphysic on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

America’s Got Talent is back with some great new audition episodes before the live rounds start in August.

The new round of talent includes singers, comedians, ventriloquists, magicians, instrumentalists, dance crews, and much more.

However, one group did something that shocked and disturbed the audience and took Simon Cowell by complete surprise.

Here is what you need to know about Metaphysic Synthetic Media from America’s Got Talent.

Who is Metaphysic Synthetic Media on America’s Got Talent?

When the four judges see people trying out for America’s Got Talent, they expect to see familiar things, because there is only so much that comedians, singers, and magicians can do differently.

However, when Metaphysic Synthetic Media came onto the stage of America’s Got Talent, they did something no one had ever seen before.

They had Simon Cowell sing and perform on the stage. Sort of. This act used deepfake technology to make it look like Simon was singing.

The contestants were Tom Graham and Chris Ume, and they were tech geniuses who created AI technology called Metaphysic. Tom is from Australia, and Chris is from Belgium. The two started a company together years ago but never actually met face to face until two days before the audition.

The entrepreneurs brought out a familiar face with 2018 finalist Daniel Emmet. The two then used a camera and transformed Daniel into Simon Cowell. He sang Chicago’s You’re My Inspiration. Simon was cringing and laughing the entire time while Sofia was really getting into the song, waving her arms during the song.

“Is it inappropriate to fall in love with a contestant?” Simon asked after the performance. “I know it’s strange, but I love you, Daniel.”

“Don’t you love the fact that, you know, talent could be anything?” Howie Mandel wondered. “You guys are pure talent to make us smile and make us laugh. That’s what we want from whatever stands on that X.”

He then immediately voted yes, followed by Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell.

Where can you find Metaphysic Synthetic Media on Instagram?

Fans who want to follow Metaphysic Synthetic Media on Instagram will find them at @metaphysic.ai. They only have 9,085 followers at this time with only 21 posts.

“We build AI tools and software to create hyper-realistic synthetic media at scale,” the bio reads.

Fans who follow the account will see recent posts from America’s Got Talent, but they also show what they can do, including making a Tom Cruise deepfake.

There is also an amazing video of a deepfake of Tom Cruise in action.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.