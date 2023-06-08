America’s Got Talent winner Michael Grimm hospitalized due to ‘mystery illness’

America’s Got Talent Season 5 winner Michael Grimm has been hospitalized due to undisclosed issues.

Earlier this week, his wife, Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm, took to his Instagram account to share an update about the blues singer.

She told his followers that he is “sedated” and on a ventilator.

She didn’t want to give out too much information per his request, but told fans his health scare has “been an emotional ride.”

She added that this health issue has been building as he hasn’t been able to fulfill concerts and has been “lacking energy,” but doctors hadn’t figured out what was wrong with him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Unfortunately, the singer had to be rushed to the emergency room where he has been hospitalized since.

What happened to Michael Grimm?

Lucie said she rushed Michael to the hospital after his health got worse over Memorial Day Weekend.

She initially thought he was having a stroke, but that was later ruled out as a cause.

However, she stated that “toxins” from his mysterious illness were getting to his brain. As the illness progressed, she said Michael “started talking gibberish, and all of a sudden, physical tremors were setting in [and] his blood pressure was skyrocketing.”

After his emergency room visit, he was admitted to the ICU and has been there for the last week.

Lucie shared that she is exhausted entirely from the events, but that doctors sedated Michael and put him on a ventilator to prevent any flatlining or strokes.

However, she does say that he seems to be improving.

Despite the exhausting and troubling week, it seems that Michael might be slowly getting better.

Lucie revealed in the video update that they were able to remove the ventilator and Michael is “breathing on his own, so he’s doing good.”

Despite his improvements, “his body went through a lot,” so they’re keeping him sedated in the meantime.

At this time, they’re still not sure what illness Michael is dealing with and they are simply taking things one day at a time.

“Michael will have to not only come back to full consciousness, which he’s not yet. He will also have to now undergo physical therapy because he’s been bedridden for over a week,” she said. “He currently has no voice, he’s got to go under vocal cord repair, from [the] time being on the ventilator, and get all his organs back up and all his muscles working again, mentally, he needs to come back from this and return to a state of health. So this may take a little time.”

Michael will have a long recovery time once he’s in the clear, but for now, Lucie is grateful for the doctors and hospital staff caring for her husband.