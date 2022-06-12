America’s Got Talent: Who is Jack Williams and where can you find him on TikTok

Jack Williams on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

America’s Got Talent is back with some great new audition episodes before the live rounds start in August.

The new round of talent includes singers, comedians, ventriloquists, magicians, instrumentalists, dance crews, and much more.

While there has already been one amazing ventriloquist to appear on the show, a second named Jack Williams will audition this week on the show.

This time, the ventriloquist uses a typical puppet but does something unique. Here is what you need to know about Jack Williams, as well as a sneak peek video of his appearance that will air this Tuesday on America’s Got Talent.

Who is Jack Williams on America’s Got Talent?

The sneak peek has Jack Williams coming out onto the stage. He introduces himself and says he is from Indianapolis, Indiana. Heidi Klum guessed he was a magician, but he said he was a ventriloquist.

Heidi mentioned that three of the show’s winners were ventriloquists. Jack admitted that Terry Fator was one of the first he had ever seen when he was on Season 2 of America’s Got Talent, and that is who made him want to be a ventriloquist as well.

He pulled out a puppet named Foster and had the toy try to take over the act and do the ventriloquism on Terry himself. There was a funny moment where he threw Foster’s voice, and did the sound effects of the voice flying away. Foster then had no voice, but it returned, hit Terry, and they accidentally switched voices.

While sneak peeks don’t show the judges’ responses, they gave him a standing ovation, and it might be easy to see Jack moving on in the competition.

Where can you find Jack Williams on TikTok?

While most America’s Got Talent contestants build their brand on Instagram, Jack Williams has built his platform on TikTok.

Fans can follow Jack on TikTok at @puppetjack_. He has a following of over 1.1 million followers with over 27.2 million likes.

While his two most recent posts are from his America’s Got Talent audition, he also has some posts where he is working with a different puppet.

In some, he tries to describe how to say certain words like a ventriloquist – like pepperoni – but the puppet tells him no one wants to know how he does it and just wants him to say it.

He also has videos where he shows how to say certain words without moving your lips – like Godzilla.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.