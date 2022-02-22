America’s Got Talent star Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski dead at 31 after battle with cancer

Nightbirde brought Simon, Howie, Heidi, and Sofia to tears after singing her original song. Pic credit: NBC

America’s Got Talent star Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski is dead at age 31 after a battle with cancer.

Nightbirde was a breakout star of AGT on Season 16 of the hit NBC reality TV show. The talented singer moved judges, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel when she revealed she was battling cancer with a two percent survival rate.

It wasn’t just Nightbirde’s story that impressed the judges and host Terry Crews. Nightbirde sang an original song titled It’s Okay, which wowed the judges so much, she earned Simon’s famous Golden Buzzer.

America’s Got Talent star Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski dead at 31

Despite making it onto the next round, Nightbirde had to pull out mid-season due to health issues. Over the weekend, Nightbirde died after years of battling cancer.

TMZ was first to break the news that the singer passed away on Saturday at the age of 31, noting cancer had spread to her lungs, spine, and liver. Nighbirde’s family shared a statement with the website after news of her death broke.

“Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she communicated through music and the strength she found in Jesus,” read the message.

Nightbirde’s family also shared a video message of the singer discussing how it’s okay to feel sad.

“It’s like JANE knew the words she needed to leave us with before she left. We hope her words comfort you all as you mourn. “Grieving is the souls way of saying IT MATTERED” was the caption on the post, which also included another statement from her family.

Sign up for our newsletter!

AGT judges and host react to Nightbirde’s death

Following news of Nightbride’s death, social media became flooded with tributes to the talented singer who captivated America. The America’s Got Talent judges and host honored Nightbride and the inspiration she was to them.

AGT host Terry Crews took to Instagram to say goodbye to the singer.

“We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde’s Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde,” Terry shared.

Howie used Twitter to give a heartfelt tribute to Nightbirde.

“@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her,” he Tweeted.

Pic credit: @howiemandel/Twitter

Both Sofia and Heidi used Instagram Stories to share their thoughts on the singer’s passing, according to People magazine.

“Rest in power @_nightbirde. We lost a shining star today you were a true inspiration to all. Sending so much love to all of Nightbirde’s family and friends. She was something special,” Sofia wrote.

“We love you. Rest in peace @nightbirde,” Heidi expressed.

Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski, the singer who won America’s heart on America’s Got Talent, passed away at age 31. The singer had battled cancer for four years.

America’s Got Talent is currently on hiatus on NBC.