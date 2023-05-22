American Pickers star Danielle Colby stuns in animal-print bikini for gorgeous beach day

Danielle Colby enjoyed herself while soaking up the sun for a day at the beach over the weekend.

The Queen of Rust is never afraid to show some skin, so it’s not surprising that she hit the beach in a tiny, animal-print bikini that featured a bandeau top with a string halter strap, which fit snugly around her neck.

The bikini bottoms sat high on her hips and featured another string wrapped around her tattooed waist, tying in the front.

The American Pickers star stood in ankle-deep ocean water as she smiled brightly while holding up a white styrofoam cup for the quick snap.

Behind her, the sky was clear except for a few sparse clouds in the distance. The surf was mostly calm and deep blue, which turned into foam as it lapped up against the sand and a moss-covered rock to her right.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the photo, “Here’s to a beautiful week! I hope you get enough sleep, stay hydrated, and kick Monday right in the teeth. Cheers!🥂”

Danielle Colby loves the water and isn’t afraid to show off her figure

Danielle Colby is possibly one of the most body-positive reality stars out there.

The History Channel star often shares photos on Instagram where she is scantily clad — or not clad in anything at all.

Much like this photo from back in February, where Danielle again was playing in the surf, but this time, she had nothing but her tattoos on display.

Or this behind-the-scenes photo that Danielle shared while sunning herself on a boat. She told fans she was working on content when the snap was taken.

Danielle is not leaving American Pickers despite fan concern

Also, back in February, there was some concern about Danielle Colby’s fate on The History Channel’s hit American Pickers.

It all started when Mike Wolfe shared a video to TikTok with a caption over it that said: “Meet the Crew of American Pickers.” The video introduced several people who work with the show, but Danielle was noticeably absent, which had fans of the show really worried.

She’s still on the show, though, and Mike eventually commented as much, telling fans that she was just not there the day this was filmed.

Pic credit: mikewolfeamericanpicker/TikTok

When Danielle isn’t busy with American Pickers, she performs as a burlesque dancer

Danielle Colby loves history — learning it, collecting pieces of it, and also keeping history alive.

That also happens to be her approach to burlesque, which is one of her passions. When she’s not busy keeping the American Pickers guys in line, she transforms into Dannie Diesel, a burlesque performer.

And while shimmying and shaking is all a part of the gig, Danielle takes it one step further, embracing the history and culture of burlesque, paying homage to those who came before her and to the artistry of it all — even finding and restoring old costumes to wear and to display as she highlights the artform.